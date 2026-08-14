Why It's a Good Thing Knicks Will Face Mitchell Robinson in First Week of the Season

Mitchell Robinson was the longest-tenured member of the New York Knicks before he signed with the Boston Celtics. Once it was clear that owner James Dolan wasn't going to go over that second apron, his days in New York were numbered, and it wasn't a surprise to anybody that he signed elsewhere.

It might be jarring to see Robinson in green next season, though, and now, instead of figuring out how to keep him healthy so he can dominate on the boards for the Knicks, they'll have to game plan for him as an opponent. It will be interesting to see how the Celtics deploy Robinson, and if they'll use him the same way the Knicks did. The Knicks can use that second game of the season to figure out how to conquer a foe they created.

Last season, Robinson played in 60 games, started 16, and averaged 19.6 minutes. He was utilized more as a closer, and the Knicks saw him at the height of his powers in big games like that one against the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Cup Finals. He caught 15 rebounds in 18 minutes of play. Ten were offensive rebounds, giving the Knicks multiple second chances.

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) and New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) collide in the second half during the Emirates NBA Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If that's how the Celtics plan to use Robinson, having him back up center Neemias Queta, that could be a problem late in close games. Karl-Anthony Towns might be able to go toe-to-toe with Robinson, but it could be something of a mismatch if Drummond and Robinson are on the court at the same time.

Gameplanning against Mitchell Robinson starting in game two

One thing to watch is how Boston will use Robinson in that second game of the season, when the Celtics and Knicks square off at TD Garden. It's one thing to use him as a weapon for your team. It's another to face him. Robinson could undoubtedly be in a position to dominate the Knicks, and if that happens, it could be a chance for them to see how they can neutralize him later on in a potential postseason matchup.

The Knicks could start planning a hack-a-Mitch strategy of their own. They could also start thinking about ways to keep him away from the rim and force him to shoot. It's a long season, and it won't happen overnight, but aside from winning, that should be one of the Knicks' main focuses in that game. It could be better for Robinson to have his way with them early rather than later in the playoffs.

If Robinson does end up dominating the Knicks in their first matchup, it wouldn't be the worst thing in the world. They'll face the Celtics four times in the regular season, and then may see them again in the playoffs. Those initial matchups should be used to gather intel on how to offset their former big man.

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