LIVE Knicks 2026 Draft Tracker: Every Pick, Trade, and Instant Grades

The Knicks' offseason kicks up a notch on Tuesday as they head into the 2026 NBA draft. New York is set to be a major influence on the event with three total picks on the board between the first and second rounds, giving this team plenty of options when it comes to selections or even trades.

With a lot of potential activity in store, we're providing live updates on the Knicks' entire 2026 draft below, along with grades of any move they make:

Round 1, pick No. 24

The Knicks have not made a move with the No. 24 pick; this section will be updated when they do.

Knicks OnSI's official draft big board lists Isaiah Evans, Henri Veesaar and Zuby Ejiofor among the top options for New York at No. 24. On Monday, Evans went through the pre-draft media circuit and made it clear he'd be excited to join the team. Ejiofor expressed similar sentiments as a prospect who hails from St. John's, which uses Madison Square Garden as its home arena.

New York also has a major reason to explore trading this pick, given the return it could net, such as a future first-rounder or several seconds. A trade would also mean even less of the team's minuscule spending space tied up with rookies, allowing it to be redirected to keeping Landry Shamet or Mitchell Robinson.

In the case of a deal, the Pelicans look like a prime trade partner, as outlined here.

Grade: TBD

Round 2, pick No. 31

The Knicks have not made a move with the No. 31 pick; this section will be updated when they do.

In Knicks OnSI's official top 10 players for the Knicks in the draft, we list Alex Karaban and Tarris Reed Jr. among the options, both of whom are very likely to go around the start of the second round. Based on recent history, top contenders have found real value in this range and later, which would be massive for cash-strapped New York.

Grade: TBD

Round 2, pick No. 55

The Knicks have not made a move with the No. 55 pick; this section will be updated when they do.

If the Knicks hold onto the No. 55 pick, they'll be trying to find a needle in a haystack, given how difficult it is to hit on a player this late in the draft. However, our final mock draft has the team taking a chance on Kentucky guard Otega Oweh, whose athleticism gives him a path to paying off as a lottery ticket thanks to his ability to attack the rim and make plays defensively.

Grade: TBD