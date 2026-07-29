Dillon Jones Likely Blew His Chance to Secure a Knicks Return

As the Knicks head into the second half of the offseason, figuring out their currently unused two-way contract slots for 2026-27 is a sneakily big agenda item. Fortunately for New York, it has no shortage of potential options to consider for these three available spots after Summer League.

Unfortunately for Dillon Jones, he was one of the least impressive players for the Knicks in Las Vegas, and that could doom his chances of returning as a two-way contributor.

Dillon Jones' poor Summer League and Knicks' new reality could force him out

Despite Summer League being known for its low stakes, Jones entered the event with his Knicks future likely on the line. New York allowed him to become a free agent this offseason after a two-way stint through the Finals, so he already needed to re-earn his roster spot.

That pressure was only magnified, however, with the Knicks drafting a pair of second-round rookies who could be two-way contract candidates.

How did Jones respond to this challenge? By mostly unimpressing at Summer League. Aside from an 18-point showing, Jones averaged 5.8 ppg, 4.0 rpg and 2.8 apg across his four other appearances.

Those numbers are a far cry from a player who excelled in the G League (15.9/7.0/6.9) this past season. Despite playing similar, and arguably worse, competition in Vegas, Jones mostly struggled. That's a major ding to his case as a good use of a two-way roster spot.

Meanwhile, he saw rookies Tyler Nickel and Jack Kayil steal the show. Even lesser-known talents like Jaden Akins and Liam Robbins turned more heads than Jones, who's appeared in 61 career NBA games over two seasons.

Bringing Jones back for Summer League without being under contract was a test. It showed New York still had interest in him as a developmental piece, but needed to be convinced he was worth the effort. The fact that he was with the team previously and earned praise from the coaches during the Finals run without even playing gave him a clear path to seal his return for the upcoming campaign.

Instead, he's given the Knicks plenty of reason to treat this as the end of this experiment. Simply put, there are only three two-way contract slots available. One is surely going to a center given the team's needs there, but it's possible they even double-dip. Even if it's only one big man signed on a two-way, Nickel seems like a shoo-in.

In the likely scenario, it's Nickel and a center signed as two-ways, which leaves just one spot for Jones to get in the door. He does have a small bit of hope since Kayil's overseas status presents an obstacle to him getting the final two-way spot.

Yet, the Knicks might be more intrigued by what fellow Summer League player Jaden Akins displayed in Las Vegas than by running it back with Jones. They could also pursue a different guard, or even leave the third slot empty to see how the rest of the offseason shakes out.

What makes Jones' predicament so difficult is that he hasn't forced anyone's hand. A dominant showing in Vegas would've made him someone necessary to get under contract again to avoid someone else scooping up a promising talent.

Instead, his Summer League did not make him a priority to get back into the building. In fact, it was even enough to fully pivot in a different direction, especially with New York's center rotation needing all the help it can get.

Could Jones still be a consideration? Sure. Mike Brown leaned upon Jones' championship experience to help the Knicks win their own title. He also had a good showing in the G League this past season, so he's far from a lost cause basketball-wise.

But New York is facing new pressure having to defend a title, so some tough decisions are required, even on the two-way front. That could mean ushering out a familiar face in Jones to get talent that better fits the team's new situation for 2026-27.