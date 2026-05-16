New Mitchell Robinson Free Agency Rumors a Cause for Knicks Concern

A long playoff run for the Knicks, which very well could go into June, brings plenty of attention to players on the team. For pending free agent Mitchell Robinson, that's especially noteworthy as he prepares to hit the market.

Robinson has plenty of flexibility for his future this offseason being unrestricted. That's also sure to draw plenty of interested teams, who don't have to deal with the hassle of offer sheets were he restricted or a sign-and-trade candidate.

Now, it seems that line of eager franchises is starting to form. This weekend, the New York Post's Stefan Bondy reported the Kings are viewed "as a threat" to sign Robinson given the connection to current Sacramento GM Scott Perry.

“Sources around league have pegged Sacramento as a threat to pry Mitchell Robinson away in free agency. Kings GM Scott Perry has long been a fan of Robinson after drafting him 2018 as a member of Knicks front office"



MORE on Mitch's upcoming free agency & Knicks approach to it⬇️ https://t.co/1ZTtG3AO54 pic.twitter.com/44mfoYyDe7 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) May 16, 2026

With Robinson already generating interest and a known threat being on the radar around the league, it's hard to view this as anything but a hit to the Knicks' efforts to keep him.

Early Mitchell Robinson interest ahead of free agency sets up Knicks to lose the big man

A key to Robinson remaining in the Big Apple is teams not being as high on him. His long injury history is sure to be a potential turn-off to some.

He's also slipped into sixth man territory in recent years and fills a very specific role off the bench. Franchises may not be willing to shell out a ton for a player where there's less range of positive outcomes (i.e. upside). Meanwhile, he fits exactly what this currently constructed Knicks roster needs, so that puts a reunion fully in the cards.

But, the fact Sacramento is already sniffing around is a hint that Robinson's going to have demand. It's also going to make other front offices around the league consider giving him a deeper look if they haven't already.

That helps give Robinson's market a little boost, especially if teams feel like they have to get more aggressive to land the big man with the Kings making their intentions clear. More eyes also means more potential offers, as no franchise wants another to get a good deal on a useful player, so that might even raise the floor for Robinson's per-year dollars.

It's no surprise that Perry would have interest in a reunion here. Sacramento is fresh off ranking only No. 22 in rebounds per game this season and No. 21 in blocks. They even gave up more RPG to opponents (43.9) than they recorded themselves, creating a legitimate weakness for a team that managed just 22 wins in 2025-26.

The incredibly effective Robinson (8.8 RPG this season) would immediately help patch up some of the Kings' holes on the glass. He'd also provide a much more physical presence, along with size, that the team lacks with Domantas Sabonis at center.

Intriguingly, Sacramento has a ton of bloated veteran contracts on its books, so acquiring Robinson wouldn't be feasible without a significant move. Yet that fact just shows much the Kings think the seven-footer could make a difference, which has to make the Knicks nervous.

With over a month until the legal tampering period begins, that's plenty of time for even more teams to make Robinson a target, too. He'll also have a chance in the conference finals, and potentially the NBA Finals, to prop up his value even more with a strong individual showing. We've seen several players who are pending free agents get themselves paid with strong playoff runs, as it leaves an unshakable impression when a guy performs at best under the bright lights.

With matchups against either top restricted center free agent Jalen Duren, or the Cavs' elite big man duo of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley awaiting in the ECF, Robinson can make an undeniable case to be a free-agent priority if he rises to the occasion.

That would generate even more interest when his market's already starting to look up, which means New York may need to start prepping contingency plans.