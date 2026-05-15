Pros and Cons If Knicks Face Cavaliers in Conference Finals

The Knicks are now on the verge of having their Eastern Conference Finals opponent decided. The Cavaliers took a 3-2 series lead over the Pistons on Wednesday, with the series now going to Rocket Arena, where Cleveland is a perfect 6-0 in this postseason.

The Cavs could very well take care of business against a floundering Detroit team in Game 6, which creates advantages and some drawbacks for New York, looking ahead to that matchup.

Pro 1: Knicks get rest, home-court advantage

A top reason for the Knicks to root for the Cavaliers in the second round is the fact that New York would then get home-court advantage as the better seed (3) over Cleveland (4). That's an opportunity to apply some early pressure with the Garden crowd behind them for the opening two games, plus the chance to possibly close out Cleveland back in the Big Apple in Game 5 or Game 7, if either is necessary.

This is on top of already having a major edge in the rest department, too. The Knicks last played on May 10 and will next suit up on either May 17 or May 19, depending on when the Pistons and Cavaliers wrap up.

This will mean fresher legs, which is a dangerous proposition for Cleveland, especially if the Cavs need to go the distance against Detroit to advance. Donovan Mitchell and co. already went seven games in the first round, so they've racked up a ton of postseason mileage that's also still going up before the ECF.

Extra rest also helps clear the way for OG Anunoby to come back fully healthy as he rehabs a hamstring injury. Anunoby is already averaging 21.7 points per game this playoffs, and he also had a 24-point, 14-rebound, three-steal showing in an October win over these same Cavs.

Con 1: Cavaliers benefit from schedule if they advance in six games

That said, the Cavaliers have a way to negate most of the rest disparity in a Knicks matchup.

This requires Cleveland to win on Friday against Detroit. If that happens, the NBA has said a Cavs-New York series would be played on May 17, 19, 23, 25, 27*, 29*, 31* (*if necessary). This format, which is a departure from the usual every-other-day setup, gives Cleveland an unexpected break between Games 2 and 3 that could prove incredibly valuable.

It'd allow the worn-out Cavaliers to recharge, giving them new wind behind their sails to avoid a sweep or even take the series lead if they can steal one in the Garden. It'd also be a sudden pause for the Knicks, who need to get back into the incredible flow state they ended the Sixers series in. But going from a week off to two games, then even more idle time, will make the mission of finding a rhythm again on the court more difficult.

Pro 2: Cavs have a top-heavy approach and less dangerous offense

The Knicks are plenty familiar with Donovan Mitchell. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Looking at the matchup itself, there's reason to believe the Knicks' offense can overpower Cleveland's. The Cavs are incredibly reliant on Mitchell to be competitive most nights. He's had his way this postseason, averaging an impressive 26.3 PPG, including five outings with 30 or more points.

Mitchell is also flanked by James Harden, who's up to 20.8 PPG in the playoffs, but he's also posted fewer than 20 points in six of 12 games. And outside of the guards, there's no one to truly fear.

Evan Mobley (16.1 PPG in playoffs) has notched fewer than 20 points in six straight games. Fellow big Jarrett Allen is putting up a ho-hum 12.3 PPG. Meanwhile, Max Strus (10.5 PPG) is the only other player averaging more than 6.8 PPG.

New York is averaging 10 points more per game as a team, and that's with some duds from Mikal Bridges, Miles McBride, and Landry Shamet weighing things down. Bridges and Shamet also appear to be turning a big corner after some struggles, while McBride reminded everyone of his microwave abilities with 25 points to finish off Philly.

Con 2: Cavs also have comparable size

One wrinkle with Cleveland is that it can throw a similar size right back at New York despite the Knicks' lanky rotation. The 6-foot-5 Strus is a rangy wing, while the 6-foot-9 Dean Wade boasts versatility and size across the defense.

Then there are the two bigs in Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, two elite defenders who will only make matters difficult for Karl-Anthony Towns. But their presence also helps negate Mitchell Robinson's inherent advantage when playing against second units.

Of course, Mike Brown can make sure to target Mitchell and especially Harden as much as possible, as they did with a hobbled Embiid. But the Cavs have the pieces around them to make up for their lack of defensive contributions, and the length to not give up easy shots to New York.

Pro 3: Knicks' bigs are more physically impactful

The Allen-Mobley duo's defense is a particular issue. Their weakness on the boards, though, can help the Knicks limit the impact of this pair in this series.

Despite their size and affinity for being near the rim, neither Mobley (7.8 RPG) nor Allen (7.3) is averaging particularly strong numbers on the glass.

Compare that to Towns, whose 100 total playoff rebounds so far outpace Allen (87) and Mobley (67), despite playing in two fewer games. That's not even to mention Robinson, who's got 48 boards in just 131 minutes of action, as opposed to 421 minutes for Mobley and 347 minutes for Allen in the postseason.

Mitchell Robinson is no stranger to Evan Mobley. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

New York's centers know how to use their physicality to influence and control games. The same can't be said for Mobley and Allen, which is a major problem for the Cavs.

Con 3: Cleveland's resilience and home-court defense makes them pesky

Even though it's easy to see the Knicks advancing past the Cavaliers, it may not come as easily as hoped. A major part of Cleveland being in this position, as now the frontrunner for the ECF, is its resilience.

Both in serving a seven-game series and embracing the challenge against the 1-seed Pistons, whom they got their first road win of the entire playoffs on Wednesday in overtime. This is not a team that's going to lay down as the Sixers and Hawks did.

This sets up the Cavs to make this a long series for New York, especially given that they make sure to defend their own turf. Cleveland is undefeated at home in the postseason with six straight victories. That includes a Game 7 win over Toronto.

If the Cavaliers don't give up a game at home to New York, then the Knicks have to go perfect at the Garden to advance. While that's doable, it also means no room for error or letting a winnable game at MSG go.

It also means a seven-game series if neither team loses at home over the first six contests, which will tire out Jalen Brunson and Co. ahead of an even more challenging matchup in the Finals. And anything can happen in Game 7, as each player responds differently to the biggest stakes, so avoiding that scenario is paramount with a Cavs team that can't be written off.