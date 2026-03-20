Jaylen Brown Trolls Knicks in New Commercial

Jaylen Brown just found a new way to troll New York Knicks fans, and this time, it wasn't on the court. The Boston Celtics star made a cameo in a preview commercial for the CBS TV show Boston Blue, and the few seconds he appeared on screen were more than enough to set off the entire Knicks fanbase.

Boston Blue, starring Donnie Wahlberg, released a teaser for its next episode, and Brown shows up in a brief but memorable scene.

Wahlberg's character and Brown are together on screen when Brown asks, "You're not a Knicks fan, are you?" Wahlberg replies, "I am." Brown immediately replies: "Sorry for your loss."

Jaylen Brown is in a preview commercial for the next episode of the TV show “Boston Blue”, starring Donnie Wahlberg



“You’re not a Knicks fan, are you?”



“Sorry for your loss.” pic.twitter.com/GQuceiZ56t — Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzell) March 19, 2026

That's​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ all. Just a couple of lines. The clip quickly became viral on social media, and Knicks fans responded in a manner that was likely exactly what Brown had counted on - with rage.

Sarcastic fans even jabbingly remarked that Brown had not only made a cameo, but he seemingly wrote the punchline himself.

The jokes about his obsession with the Knicks started appearing in the comment sections.

This Is Not the First Time Brown Has Come for the Knicks

This isn't a one-time thing. Earlier this season, Brown publicly called out the NBA's decision to give Jalen Brunson the Eastern Conference Player of the Month award for December.

"Yeah, honestly, I'm not going to say too much, but I'm going to be honest, No disrespect, no diss to any of those guys, Shai or Brunson. Neither one of them had a better month than I had. But it's all good. Those are great players," Brown said during one of his streams.

April 9 at MSG is The Knicks' Chance to Respond

Feb 8, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) drives the ball against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) in the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Talk​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ is cheap, and with the Knicks being a home team, they have a perfect opportunity for a real on-court reply to Brown's running mouth.

The game will be on the 9th of April at MSG; the timing simply could not be better! In the standings, the Knicks are currently third in the East, only one spot behind Boston.

What is more, the Knicks lead in the head-to-head series this season, holding a 2-1 record against the Celtics 2-1 so far. On the other hand, a single important factor can shift the balance in favor of Boston - Jayson Tatum made a comeback after his Achilles tear and is a better fit for the team, which had generally been performing well without him.

Tatum's return makes Boston very capable of achieving further success. But, the Knicks have the players, the fans, and they've just got the inspiration too, making Brown regret every word of that commercial.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!