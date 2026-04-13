Knicks 2026 Playoff Schedule: Dates, Times, Opponents, TV Channel

The New York Knicks are back in the playoffs this year after winning 53 games, the most they've had in a single regular season since 2012-13 (54).

With plenty to learn from their Eastern Conference finals appearance last year, a new head coach in Mike Brown who's been to the championship before, and the same core with better depth than 2024-25, there are plenty of reasons to believe in New York enjoying a long trip to the postseason in 2026.

Assuming that is the case, it's crucial to have all the relevant information on the Knicks' playoff schedule, given it will be ever-changing throughout this spring.

Knicks vs. Hawks 2026 first round playoff schedule and how to watch

As the 3-seed, the Knicks' first-round opponent will be the 6-seed Atlanta Hawks (46-36) — a matchup that wasn't solidified until the final day of the regular season. New York went 2-1 against Atlanta in three meetings this campaign, winning twice by three points, while losing 111-99 while down several players on Jan. 2.

Dec. 27, 2025: Knicks 128-Hawks 125

Knicks 128-Hawks 125 Jan. 1, 2026: Knicks 99-Hawks 111

Knicks 99-Hawks 111 Apr. 6, 2026: Knicks 108-Hawks 105

As the higher seed, the Knicks will have home-court advantage in this best-of-seven series. That means New York gets to host both the opening games (Game 1 and 2), as well as Game 5 (if necessary) and Game 7 (if necessary; this would decide who advances if the series is tied 3-3). Meanwhile, the Hawks host Game 3, Game 4 and Game 6 (if necessary).

Game 1 is already set, with the Knicks playing the Hawks at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, April 18 at 6 p.m. ET. This matchup will be broadcast on Prime Video, and every NBA Playoff game is set to air on a national broadcast partner (ABC/ESPN, NBC/Peacock, Prime Video), instead of local.

Knicks-Hawks series schedule

Game Date Home Team Away Team Location TV/Streaming Game 1 Saturday, April 18 Knicks Hawks Madison Square Garden Prime Video Game 2 TBD Knicks Hawks Madison Square Garden TBD Game 3 TBD Hawks Knicks State Farm Arena TBD Game 4 TBD Hawks Knicks State Farm Arena TBD Game 5 (if necessary) TBD Knicks Hawks Madison Square Garden TBD Game 6 (if necessary) TBD Hawks Knicks State Farm Arena TBD Game 7 (if necessary) TBD Knicks Hawks Madison Square Garden TBD

Who will the Knicks face if they advance in the NBA Playoffs?

The bracket for the 2026 NBA Playoffs groups the 1 vs. 8 and 4 vs. 5 matchups on one side, with the 3 vs. 6 and 2 vs. 7 pairings on the other.

That means, if the 3-seed Knicks take down the 6-seed Hawks, then New York would face the winner of the series between the 2-seed Boston Celtics versus and to-be-determined 7-seed.

Boston's opening opponent will be decided by the NBA Play-In Tournament, which features the teams that finished Nos. 7 through 10 in the standings at the end of the regular season. The No. 7 Philadelphia 76ers and No. 8 Orlando Magic will face off in a single game to determine who officially earns the 7-seed for the playoffs and moves on to play the Celtics in the first round.

The Knicks went 3-1 against the C's during the season, though Boston was without star Jayson Tatum for the first three of those meetings. Tatum has come back incredibly strong from the Achilles tear he suffered last postseason, averaging 21.8 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 16 games to end the year.

Meanwhile, New York went 2-2 against both Philadelphia and Orlando. That being said, either team has a gargantuan task to pull off the upset and get to the second round, as the Celtics ranked second in offensive rating (120.8) and fourth in defensive rating (112.7) during the regular season despite Tatum missing a majority of the campaign.

Should the Knicks make it to the Eastern Conference finals again, they'd face either the 1-seed Detroit Pistons, 4-seed Cleveland Cavaliers, 5-seed Toronto Raptors, or the to-be-determined 8-seed.

Though the dates for future rounds aren't known yet, the NBA Finals schedule is already set. It will begin on Wednesday, June 3, and will go no later than Friday, June 19 (the date of Game 7, if necessary).

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