Last-Minute Prediction for Knicks vs. Bulls
The New York Knicks travel to Chicago for their first NBA Cup matchup against an undefeated Bulls team. With New York struggling at 2-2 and Chicago sitting pretty at 4-0, this becomes a critical test for the Knicks' road efficiency and offensive rhythm.
The Bulls' suffocating defense ranks third in the league, while New York's slow pace could work against them in the Windy City.
Jeremy Brener, Staff writer
The Knicks have a tough matchup against the undefeated Bulls to begin their NBA Cup run.The Bulls have been hot out the gate, but the Knicks are a team capable of figuring out how to stop their momentum.
The Knicks always seem to find a way to get better when the NBA Cup lights shine, and this could be a way to get things truly kick-started this season. I expect a close matchup, but the Knicks should prevail in a single-digit victory.
Knicks: 120, Bulls: 116
Henry Brown, Staff writer
I'd guess that the Knicks, in their first game with a potentially-fully-healthy lineup, send the Bulls back down to earth.
New York has won seven straight Cup seeding games over the tournament's first two seasons, and even though they'll be Chicago's guest, bounce back games from Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby against the Bulls' soft front court seem like likely keys to victory.
Knicks: 121, Bulls: 112
Jayesh Pagar, Staff writer
Well, I have some different perspectives from the above analysts. The Chicago Bulls will beat the New York Knicks tonight. The Bulls are playing with so much confidence right now, being undefeated, and that matters in the NBA.
Chicago's defense is suffocating opponents, and I think the Knicks will struggle to find their rhythm on the road again. Nikola Vucevic has been dominant for the Bulls, controlling the paint and doing everything, scoring, rebounding, even passing well.
Josh Giddey brings great playmaking that keeps their offense flowing smoothly. The Knicks have had trouble away from home, and I don't see that changing against a hot Bulls team. Karl-Anthony Towns will get his points, but I believe Chicago's perimeter defense will make life difficult for New York's other guys. The Knicks' bench hasn't been consistent enough to compete tonight. Chicago's fourth straight home win seems very likely.
Knicks: 106, Bulls: 112
Tonight at the United Center, 8 p.m. ET. Chicago's undefeated dynasty faces New York's pursuit. One team leaves victorious.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!