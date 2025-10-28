Knicks' Jalen Brunson Off To MVP-Caliber Start
The New York Knicks have only been back in official action for a week, but their star player hasn't lost a step in continuing to backpack the team's scoring attack.
Brunson Off to Hot Start
Jalen Brunson is off to another statistically-proficient start, averaging a career-high 30.3 points per game through the first three games of the NBA's regular season. The Knicks intended on getting him off of the ball more and benefitting from a team offense in which the ball's constantly flinging around the court, but early injuries have placed the pressure right back upon the All-Star to lead the scorers.
Karl-Anthony Towns' sluggish start can be directly attributed to his own sustaining health concerns, while new free agent acquisitions Guerschon Yabusele and Jordan Clarkson have each struggled mightily to hit the shots they were signed to make. Even if the pieces surround him on the court and in his coachi staff have shifted, Brunson remains one of the NBA's most effective bucketeers, and has already posted numbers towards the top of the league's leaderboards.
Some of Brunson's peers have gotten off to their own hot starts, although not everyone has his pedigree to suggest that they'll all keep averaging 30+. 10 players sit above him in average points per night, and not everyone can be judged the same. Former teammate Luka Doncic may belong atop such a list, but he won't be averaging 46 points for an entire season. And as talented as Lauri Markkanen, Zach LaVine and Bennedict Mathurin are, they'll likely sink below the 30 mark sooner rather than later.
Early MVP Candidate?
Brunson's numbers have him right in the MVP conversation where he was projected to belong this year, and it's helping his case that he's translating them into wins. His Knicks currently sit at 2-1, as they've beaten everyone they've come across besides the Miami Heat with Brunson returning as the offense's focal point.
It's also worth noting that the Knicks star has left some meat on the bone in accumulating his herculean counting statistics. His 45.3% field goal percentage currently registers as the lowest such figure he's ever posted as a pro, as does his 33% 3-point success despite a career-high nine attempts per night.
That number will likely bounce back to the high-30s, as he's hit on eight of his 18 deep attempts since his inefficient season debut. And while his usage rate and average number of shots are bound to go down, he's still capable of generating as much buckets as the team requires in any given shorthanded situation. Bunson has plenty of competition in capturing the league's top individual award for the regular season, but he's done enough to give himself the early recognition many expected.
