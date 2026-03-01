Knicks' Blowout Win Over Spurs Was Product of Great Defense

The San Antonio Spurs came into Madison Square Garden on a roll, winners of 11 straight and the hottest team in the NBA. The New York Knicks made sure it stopped there, winning 114-89 in blowout fashion.

Mikal Bridges led all scorers with 25 points and Jalen Brunson added 24. The defense held San Antonio to their lowest point total of the season, and it wasn't particularly close after the first quarter.

It didn't start that way, though. The Spurs jumped out to a 19-7 lead early, pushing the pace and looking every bit like the league's hottest team. Then the Knicks made their adjustments, and the game turned completely.

How the Knicks Fixed Their Transition Defense

In his post-game press conference, which was posted on X by SNY, Brown was asked what changed after that slow start. He pointed to stopping the bleeding in transition first, then trusting the offense to follow.

"I said this before, even in some of the games that we haven't scored a lot of points, like at Chicago and then at Houston, our defence has gotten better, right? So to start the game, they had got out in transition, I think the way we charted, 11 of their first 19 points were in transition. So, our guys did a better job of cleaning that area up."

Mike Brown commends the Knicks for their defensive effort in today's win



He adds that he was happy with how they started taking "the right shots" pic.twitter.com/aNkzirfwhZ — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) March 1, 2026

Once the transition defense tightened, Brown said the offense took care of itself. His message to the team was simple.

"And then once that happened, and we started taking the right shots, we just tell our guys, hey, let that thing fly. Once we started letting it fly, then good things started to happen."

Knicks Weak Side Defense Against the Spurs

When asked what made the defense so effective, Brown zeroed in on the weak side activity and how his guys stayed connected when helping on drives.

"Good win by our guys. You know, it's a really good team. They obviously missed some shots, but I thought our weak side defence was really good. You know, for them to shoot 26, 27% from a three, our activity on the weak side was really good. We had five guys on a string."

"Good win by our guys"



Mike Brown after the Knicks' 114-89 win over the Spurs: pic.twitter.com/l3AX9umUAk — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) March 1, 2026

San Antonio shot just 26% from three, well below what they had been doing during the streak. Brown explained how the same defensive discipline also kept them out of the paint.

"So, when we went to go help on dribble drives, our weak side was acting the right way. And, you know, speaking of the dribble drives, our guys did a pretty good job of keeping the ball out in the middle on their drives. So our own ball defence was pretty good with the level of physicality and keeping it on the sidelines."

The defense showed up when it mattered most, and Brown capped the night by handing Mikal Bridges the Defensive Player of the Game award, a fitting end to a performance that shut down the NBA's hottest team.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!