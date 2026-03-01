Knicks Snap Spurs' 11-Game Winning Streak With Dominant Victory

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks came back to Madison Square Garden and achieved what no team had been able to do for more than a month; defeat the San Antonio Spurs. New York totally outplayed San Antonio and secured a 114-89 victory, ending the Spurs' incredible 11-game winning streak and giving a signal to the rest of the league.

San Antonio was 11-0 in February, but that dominant run came to a screeching halt inside the Garden.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Knicks looked a bit out of sync at the start. The offense was disjointed, players were trying to force shots, and New York was even having a hard time finishing simple open looks in the first few minutes. The Spurs took advantage of it right away, with Victor Wembanyama dominating the paint and Devin Vassell and Stephon Castle hitting the shots to stretch San Antonio's lead. It was noticeable that Knicks' players were getting frustrated.

Nonetheless, the Knicks were able to calm down and get into the game after a while. Mitchell Robinson slammed an alley-oop off Josh Hart's pass. Karl-Anthony Towns made a cut and scored with a two-handed dunk. Jalen Brunson went on to find his rhythm and finished the quarter with two important baskets. New York narrowly got the first quarter 22-21, a tiny lead but still, it was ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌significant.

Bridges and the Bench Deliver

In​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the second quarter, it was fully Knicks. New York outscored San Antonio 29-20 to secure a comfortable lead at halftime, and Mikal Bridges was the focus of the action. He ended up with a game-high 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting, hitting 5-of-9 from three and setting the tempo on both ends of the court.

The bench is worth the same amount of credit. Mohamed Diawara scored 14 points off the bench, while Landry Shamet added 7 points with a fantastic +19 mark. Jose Alvarado was a dominant player in his limited time with 5 assists and an incredible +20. This was a team effort all the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌way.

Defense Seals the Deal

Even​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ though the Knicks' offense drew the major headlines, their defense was just as impressive. The Knicks limited the Spurs to a three-point shooting percentage of only 26% and held De'Aaron Fox to an almost silent 7 points on 3-of-10 shooting from the field. Wembanyama gave it his all with 25 points and 13 rebounds, but he had little support around him.​

The fourth quarter told the whole story. New York outscored San Antonio 34-20 to turn a competitive game into a blowout. The Knicks didn't just beat the Spurs; they embarrassed them on a national stage.

