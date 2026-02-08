Knicks' Jalen Brunson Shows Respect for Eastern Conference Foe

There comes a time when you meet your match. Someone exhibits the same traits, mannerisms and mentality as you. New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson shared the ultimate respect for rival point guard of the Detroit Pistons, Cade Cunningham, on the Boardroom Podcast.

The podcast host asked Brunson what he thinks makes Cunningham so special.

“I think the way he leads that team because he’s not loud, he's not pounding his chest, he's a guy who gets the job done... and then he just goes home. From afar, it looks like he works on his game,” Brunson replied on the Boardroom Podcast.

Jalen Brunson recognizes Cade Cunningham’s quiet demeanor

There are different personalities throughout the NBA. Some players have a more flamboyant personality who enjoy showing their confidence.

Some allow their confidence to speak for itself. Don’t feel the need to scream after every shot made. Brunson has that quiet confidence, and he also sees Cunningham as someone who shares it.

When it was stated by the host that they share similar mentalities on the court, Brunson was quick to agree:

“Yeah, I would say so, a guy who's quiet, those are the ones you tend to worry about,” Brunson stated on the Boardroom Podcast.

There is something to say about that. Brunson, who allows his game to do the talking, doesn’t trash-talk at all.

He's 10th in the league in scoring, putting the Knicks in third place in the Eastern Conference, while also being a three-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA team player.

All the success Brunson has achieved has been done in a quiet, calm demeanor. He seems to feel the same about Cunningham.

Brunson saw the greatness in the Pistons led by Cunningham

Last year, in the 2025 NBA playoffs, the Knicks defeated the Pistons in the first round. Even though the Knicks were able to escape in six games, it opened Brunson’s eyes to just how dangerous the Pistons were.

May 1, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) dribbles on Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the first half during game six of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

“They kept saying up and coming team from Detroit, and I said they are not up and coming, they are contending, they are good,” Brunson reemphasized on the Boardroom Podcast.

Brunson’s opinion turned out to be true. The Pistons have held the number one seed in the Eastern Conference all season and have built a culture of toughness, grit, and hard work, which is an extension of Cunningham’s makeup.

Brunson has already made it clear about the quality of player Cunningham is, while highlighting how good a team the Pistons are. This could be a prime opportunity for another playoff matchup between the Pistons and Knicks, and what a showdown that would be.

