Jalen Brunson Made Knicks Franchise History Dominating Nuggets

New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson is in only his fourth season with the team, but he is already staking his claim to being one of the best players to ever suit up for the franchise.

He has produced some gaudy numbers in the regular season, right in the mix as the all-time leader in points per game. In the postseason, his numbers improve even more as he time and time again puts the team on his back.

Against the Denver Nuggets, in what was described by players as a playoff atmosphere, Brunson once again showed why he is one of the premier players in the NBA, making some impressive Knicks history.

In the double-overtime, 134-127 thriller, the All-Star scored 42 points with eight rebounds, nine assists and two steals. That is already the ninth time in his career with New York that he has recorded 40+ points, 5+ rebounds and 5+ assists in a single game.

Jalen Brunson makes impressive Knicks history

Feb 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) looks to drive past Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) in the second overtime at Madison Square Garden. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

As shared by NY Knicks PR on X, that broke a tie with Richie Guerin for the most in franchise history. Brunson now sits atop the list alone with the most 40/5/5 performances by a Knicks player.

Jalen Brunson registered his ninth game as a Knick recording 40+ points, five or more assists and five or more rebounds, surpassing Richie Guerin for the most in franchise history. — NY Knicks PR (@NY_KnicksPR) February 5, 2026

It seems as if every time he takes the court, the star point guard is breaking some sort of record or continuing his ascent up an all-time list.

The game against the Nuggets is already the 11th time that Brunson has scored at least 40 points in a game at Madison Square Garden. As shared by ESPN Insights on X, that moves him into second place on the franchise history list behind only Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing.

Jalen Brunson just recorded his 11th 40-point game at home for the Knicks 🔥



That's the second-most in team history behind only Patrick Ewing (15). pic.twitter.com/wEYW4QTCpJ — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) February 5, 2026

It should come as no surprise that his head coach, Mike Brown, is once again advocating for him to be under serious consideration for the MVP award. This isn’t the first time Brown has gone to bat for his star point guard, and it almost certainly won’t be the last.

"That's what an MVP candidate does. On a big stage he showed why he should be mentioned as one of the first guys, if anybody's talking about MVP candidates, he should be one of the first ones mentioned,” Brown said while speaking to reporters after the victory over Denver, via Knicks Videos on X.

"That's what an MVP candidate does. On a big stage he showed why he should be mentioned as one of the first guys, if anybody's talking about MVP candidates, he should be one of the first ones mentioned"



- Mike Brown on Jalen Brunson pic.twitter.com/mPPZEt4rhW — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) February 5, 2026

Brunson was voted as a starter in the 2026 NBA All-Star Game, so he is getting some much-deserved recognition. Climbing the MVP ladder will be a tougher task, but as long as he continues producing at the level that he has, and New York keeps winning games, he will be hard to ignore.

Through 46 games, he is averaging 27.4 points per game to go along with 6.1 assists and 3.3 rebounds. He has a strong .473/.381/.852 shooting split and has started to really improve on the defensive end of the court, helping elevate the Knicks’ overall performance to another level.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!