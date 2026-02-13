Knicks' Jeremy Sochan Gets Friendly Warning From Former Teammate

The New York Knicks recently signed Jeremy Sochan to bolster their bench depth, and the young forward already has a challenge waiting for him. His former San Antonio Spurs teammate Stephon Castle has plans for when they meet on March 1 at Madison Square Garden.

In an interview during All-Star Weekend, Castle spoke about Sochan's departure and their upcoming reunion. When asked about facing his friend in a Knicks uniform, Castle didn't hold back.

"Yeah, we talked about it already. I told him, if he's guarding me, it's gonna be ISO," Castle said, as per Jared Weiss.

The competitive banter shows the respect between these two players. But beyond the trash talk, Castle had genuine praise for how Sochan handled one of the toughest stretches of his career.

Jeremy Sochan Handled Adversity Like a Pro

Sochan fell out of the Spurs' rotation in mid-December as San Antonio shifted focus to their younger core. The 22-year-old played just 12.8 minutes per game across 28 appearances this season, a drastic drop from his previous role as a starter.

Despite barely seeing the floor, Sochan never let his frustration show. Castle watched his teammate maintain the same energy in practice and on the bench, whether he played or not.

"I think he handled it as best as he could. Obviously, he wasn't getting the minutes that he wanted, but I don't think his demeanor or his body language really changed. In practice, he brought the same energy. He cheered guys on, on the bench, whether he played or not. So I think he handled it like a pro," Castle said.

Castle couldn't share his favorite Sochan memory on camera, but he had stories, including a 3 AM bus ride when Sochan honked the horn for ten seconds straight. The everyday antics made him a fan favorite in San Antonio, even as his role diminished.

That​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ personality and professionalism are what the Knicks are getting.

By trading Guerschon Yabusele, New York was able to deepen its roster at the deadline by signing Sochan. The former ninth overall pick joins Jose Alvarado, another trade deadline addition, to help the bench.

Sochan​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ provides a great mix of defensive versatility and size that the Knicks needed behind their starting forwards. He's on a team that can win a title, and Castle gets to measure himself against a player who has seen all his moves. When these two friends turn into rivals, the March 1 game at Madison Square Garden will be a spectacular ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌one.

