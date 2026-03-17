Knicks' Jordan Clarkson Sends Heartfelt Message to Utah
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Jordan Clarkson returned to Salt Lake City on the night of March 12 not just as a visitor, but as a legend coming home. Playing for the New York Knicks against his former Utah Jazz, Clarkson put up the best game of his Knicks career, dropped a heartfelt message for the city, and reminded everyone exactly what he is capable of.
After the Knicks' 134-117 comeback win, Clarkson wrote a thank you to his former home on Twitter.
"utah forever thank you for all the love feels good to call yall home!!!," he wrote.
The words fit the mood at the Delta Center perfectly as the Jazz team aired its first-quarter tribute video to their former Sixth Man of the Year, a moment that was met with a loud, emotional ovation from Jazz fans. Clarkson played in Utah for more than 5 seasons, and this meeting was more of a farewell party than a regular-season game.
27 Points, a Comeback and Pure Emotion
Clarkson finished with 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting, five offensive rebounds, three assists, and a jaw-dropping +19 in just 26 minutes off the bench. The Knicks trailed by as many as 18 points before Clarkson took over in the second half, scoring the first seven points of the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.
After the game, Clarkson kept it real in the post-game interview.
"I love this city. I call it my home. I still have my home here," he said. "This organization showed a lot of love — this city, this state — to me and my family."
When asked about his rotation struggles, he made his priorities crystal clear.
"It's really not about rotations right now," he said. "We got one goal — that's to win each game. It's always next man up."
Even Knicks super-fan Ben Stiller could not hide his excitement.
"Nice to see JC get minutes," he wrote on Twitter.
And as Clarkson hugged everyone postgame, Jalen Brunson had only one thing to say in a friendly way.
"Hurry the f--- up," he joked.
Mike Brown Is Sleeping on the Most Reliable Knick Off the Bench
The harsh reality is that Mike Brown has neglected to use Jordan Clarkson properly, and the game showed that point sharply.
Clarkson is an accomplished Sixth Man of the Year, a career scorer, and a seasoned player who has displayed no ego about his reduced role - he engages in extra training, helps the youngsters, and keeps himself in a state of readiness.
And that is really important, perhaps more than people think, when the playoffs show up. Going to the very end of the postseason in a big way is never a smooth ride: injuries come, players get fouls and disqualified, and teams can turn their lineups completely at night.
If Knicks' players like OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, or maybe even Jalen Brunson cannot play a part in a playoff series, the Knicks will have to rely on someone scoring heavily without the need for a gradual getting-to-the-game, and Clarkson is totally that guy.
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Jayesh Pagar is currently pursuing Sports Journalism from the London School of Journalism and brings four years of experience in sports media coverage. He has contributed extensively to NBA, WNBA, college basketball, and college football content.