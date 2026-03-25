Knicks HC Reveals How He Unlocked Karl-Anthony Towns

The New York Knicks beat the New Orleans Pelicans 121-116 at Madison Square Garden to win their seventh straight game. Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and 14 rebounds. It was another steady night from him, and it's becoming a pattern worth noticing.

Knicks head coach Mike Brown was asked about Towns' intensity down the stretch of the season in the post game press conference. Brown didn't just give Towns credit. He took some accountability himself.

"I had to adjust to him as well," he said. "That's what a season's about. I had to make some adjustments to figure out how I could get him involved a little bit better, get him to feel a little more comfortable."

Brown went on to add that Towns had been more aggressive and that it's a two-way street. The Knicks didn't run the same offense they started the year with, and Brown acknowledged he had to change his approach to get the most out of his center.

Mike Brown on Karl-Anthony Towns:



"I had to adjust to him as well. That's what a season's about. I had to make some adjustments to figure out how I could get him involved a little bit better, get him to feel a little more comfortable" pic.twitter.com/azW1VBhf5f — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) March 25, 2026

"It's showing a little bit, he's obviously putting in the work, which you want all your guys to do, but it's a two-way street, and it's good to see him playing at the level he's playing at right now," Brown continued.

That level is a lot better than what it was in January. Towns averaged just 15.9 points on 42.3% shooting that month, a noticeable fall from the 22.3 points and 52.4% he shot in December. The criticism came fast then. Every bad loss had his name on it.

Karl-Anthony Towns Stats in March 2026 Show a Clear Turnaround

Since March began, Towns has been a different player. He put up a double-double in all ten games this month, averaging 21.7 points and 13.3 rebounds while shooting 57% from the floor. He also leads the NBA in double-doubles this season with 51.

Some of the cleaner performances came against lower league teams.

He scored 26 and pulled 16 rebounds in a 145-113 blowout of the Washington Wizards. Against the Brooklyn Nets, a team sitting near the bottom of the East, he had 26 points and 15 rebounds in a tight 93-92 win. He also put up 21 and 11 in a 138-89 beating of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Wins like those matter for seeding. The Knicks are now 48-25 and within a whisker of the Boston Celtics for second in the East. Having Towns step up and handle business against lower-ranked teams has kept New York moving in the right direction.

The credit goes both ways. Towns put in the work, but Brown meeting him halfway is exactly what a good coaching relationship looks like. With the playoffs approaching, the Knicks need both of them on the same page.

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