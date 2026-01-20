Knicks' Mitchell Robinson Reinforces Importance in Low-Point Loss

The New York Knicks got positively punked for all Peacock viewers to see, getting completely shelled by the Dallas Mavericks in front of their stunned fanbase in a 114-97 massacre.

The sky is falling for fans who thought they were signing up for a bona fide contender, especially after they spent the first two months of the season looking the part of a respectable threat. Their sharp offense peaked during NBA Cup play, resulting in their taking home the in-season trophy, but little has gone right between then and the lead-up to this crucial crossroad moment.

The defense is non-existent, having posted a league-wide ranking on that side of the floor that's just short of the NBA's worst. Their competitors took advantage of their occasionally-unhealthy starting lineup, but they can't even hide behind that excuse after their usual starting-five took centerstage in the Madison Square Garden-hosted beating.

Jan 19, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts after a call in the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Change is looking more necessary than ever, especially considering how many Knicks are playing below their standards. But if there's one player who's continued doing his job as well as he ever has, further doing his part to convince executives that he's a keeper, it's been the longest-tenured of the bunch.

Mitchell Robinson may have absorbed a few more headlines than usual due to his regular dosage of Facebook-documented drama, but he was inarguably the Knicks' brightest star on this admittedly-dim night. Right around the point in which some fans are questioning whether he'll survive another trade deadline, he proved his point that he's far from the team's biggest issues.

Big Mitch's Unparalleled Impact

The man in the middle looked the part of a big-game center in rising to meet the Mavericks under the rim, snagging 14 rebounds and eight off of the offensive glass in securing another double-double. He finishes most of the secondhand tip-shots that bounce his way, and blocked two shots in a brief 19-minute stint.

Jan 11, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; New York Knicks center/forward Mitchell Robinson (23) shoots the ball during warm ups before playing against the New York Knicks at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

He's far from a perfect asset, with his massive body unable to support the ideal workload for New York's top rim-protector. That occasional unavailability can wear on fans who tire of nonstop absences, but he's made it clear over a season of steady appearances that the Knicks need a lot more of what he provides compared to the rest of his teammates.

Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns joined Robinson as double-digit scorers in their attempts to ward off the Mavericks, but neither did so with much efficiency. Towns nabbed a highly-respectable 18 points, but couldn't hit more than half of his rim-heavy shots in a blowout. Brunson, attempting to snap back into shape after tweaking his ankle last week, looked far from himself in a 9/24 shooting affair.

They're the usual All-Stars of the Knicks' band, but these are the games in which approaches must be compared and contrasted. While the backup big man paired effort with the unenviable task of fighting in the trenches during his minutes, no one else repaid him by reaping from the possessions he revived and influenced. He didn't play much late in the game as a way to preserve his fragile body in the fruitless fourth quarter, but that just incentivized those who brought less to the table than he did.

Robinson and his tasty expiring contract have long appetized some Knicks fans looking for a more customarily-dependable bench option, but those trade advocates have to address when his strong play pushes others closer to the chopping block.

