Knicks Forward Addresses Growing Trade Speculation

The New York Knicks aren't perfect. Their 23-10 record is almost good enough to lead the Eastern Conference, but that's double-digit instances in which they were unable to consistently rise to meet an opponent or hang with them in the clutch.

Much of their success can be attributed to the roster that Knicks executives have cobbled together; the starters have more than back up their high-profile positions in the lineup while the reserves make their jobs easier in tertiary roles, and that's been with some notable shortcomings out of the team-building department.

Guerschon Yabusele is well aware of the trade-related chatter that's shrouded his short Knicks tenure. He's entering the new year having endured months of speculation surrounding his potentially changing teams, and addressed the frustrating, tiresome saga following New York's final outing of 2025.

“I’m just like you, I don’t know anything about it," he said. "As I’ve said, I’m trying not to complain too much about my situation anymore, to make do with what I’ve got, to give everything on the court. And when I need to be informed (about a potential trade), I’ll be informed.”

Guerschon Yabusele, dans le vestiaire des Knicks hier, sur un éventuel trade d’ici le 5 février :



« Je suis comme vous, je ne suis au courant de rien. Comme je l’ai dit, j’essaie de ne plus trop me plaindre de ma situation, de me débrouiller avec ce que j’ai, de tout donner sur… — Maxime Aubin (@MaximeAubin1) January 1, 2026

Yabusele's Days May Be Numbered

He's been put through the media ringer in three short months with his newest team, a surprising turn of events for the squad's top free agency acquisition. The once-reliable stretch-big has transitioned into something of a rotational outcast by failing to reliably knock down shots in spot opportunities, and he's gone from lashing out in his own polite manner to accepting that the business side of the game is out of his control.

It became clear that he was the odd-man out almost instantly between the nebulus, underwhelming role he's taken on and his movable contract, the sort that optimistic fans have pegged as believable trade bait for a more helpful contributor.

Nov 24, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) reacts in front of Brooklyn Nets guard Tyrese Martin (13) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

He was, after all, solid enough as a one-and-done Philadelphia 76er to draw the summer interest that he did, and with a month remaining before the NBA's trade deadline is set to come to a close, that's the sort of upside that the Knicks' decision-makers will be sure to inflate.

But even if he is good for a few surprise 3-pointers off of the bench, the rest of the league has seen how he's been lapped in New York's pecking order. Trading him won't be easy, and he's backing up the positivity he's been tirelessly spouting online by keeping his head down for whatever comes next.

