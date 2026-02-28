Knicks Stars Must Share Blame To Finish Regular Season Strong

The New York Knicks shouldn't enter "panic time," as FS1's Chris Broussard suggested, but they have some serious self-evaluation to conduct over the final weeks of the regular season.

The "First Thing First" host almost didn't know where to start in attempting to diagnose one of the league's strangest "contenders." On some nights, they seemingly offer everything fans could want out of a championship hunter between their raw star-power and the litany of depth pieces lining their bench, yet even during their 75% win rate over their last 16 games, they can't seem to stop accumulating poorly-timed gaffes and losses against some of their biggest threats.

Someone has to get pinned with the blame for their inconsistencies in order to move on stronger than before, as a few notable names seem fit to attract pointed fingers amidst the Knicks' disappointment.

"This is real panic time," he claimed. "Entering the season, they were clear favorites in the east...now, I got [the] Detroit [Pistons] ahead of them. I don't think they're coming out of the east."

Feb 24, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) during the first half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

"How do you not show up for that game?" he asked, referencing the Knicks' 109-94 defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers. "Karl-Anthony Towns took five shots. I think part of that is on him, he's gotta be more aggressive...get more than one offensive rebound and create your own offense, but also, I put some of it on Mike Brown and Jalen Brunson. A point guard or head coach should say, 'Let's get our guy something.'"

How Have Towns' Partners Let Him Down?

Broussard would be correct in attributing that disappointing finish to New York's season-long concerns, as well as taking the time to look past Towns' public struggles.

He's been the most popular target among the three Knicks mentioned. When he's unable find the range as a shooter or the touch on his drives, problems that have plagued his entire season, he's been caught under fire from New York's media and fan base, but his lack of creation shouldn't allow him to fall from the Knicks' list of priorities.

If anything, that's even more reason to look out for arguably their most positively-impactful starter, especially after he starts on a perfect 5-for-5 shooting performance.

Feb 21, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts after getting fouled in the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Five-out lineups centering around Towns have become one of the Knicks' most valuable offensive weapons, making it that less excusable how often Brown has neglected his big man in favor of allowing Brunson to dribble the air out of the ball. And even if Towns weren't going through it at the moment, the point guard hasn't been efficient enough as of late to warrant the schematic imbalance.

The Knicks are at their most lethal when Towns and Brunson are surrounded by the necessary floor-spacers to capitalize on their swarming defense, and anyone who impedes the comfort level of the franchise stars must see the error in their preparation before the regular season's close. However, when the involved parties come to terms, they're keenly aware of their deadlines.

