Knicks Should Worry About Jalen Brunson Regression

For one of the first times all season, the New York Knicks feel like they're finally armed with a rotation deep and versatile enough to live up to the hefty expectations they walked into the fall with. They've won 12 of their last 16 behind the NBA's best defense over that span, which makes sense considering the arms they've added to bolster their options and a defined understanding of who can and can't help the championship push.

As inspiring as the jump in their stopping ability has been to fans who remain concerned with the defensive durability of the Knicks' All-Stars, worries have shifted to the tea's offense. And this isn't just a Karl-Anthony Towns problem; the center has been more impactful than some have been willing to admit, even more so than the player leading the squad.

Jalen Brunson's numbers haven't been up to par ever since New York escaped their January funk, and that's more from a drop in efficiency than it's a credit to his sharing the ball. His personal statistics have suffered for well-over a month, and there's reason for Knicks fans to start getting worried about his slippage.

Feb 11, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) before action against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Brunson Crumbling from the Workload

The Knicks' leading man's first half of the season looked no different from his usual production; despite a slow start, he eventually shook off the rust to reach 29.1 points on 48% from the field and 38.7% from 3-point range over his first 34 outings. That looked good enough to contend with his best Knicks stints to that point, as he played like a more-efficient version of the playoff riser who was routinely unafraid to empty the tank in any win-now scenario.

But across his last 20 games, something's changed. He's fallen all the way own to 22.8 point a night on 44.5/34.5% splits, missing 10 of the 18 field goals he's hoisting on a regular basis. A 56.1% true shooting is well below the top-10 standard he's set for himself, and his insistence on shooting his way out of the slump has reared its ugly head at some inconvenient points.

It hasn't helped that no one, even Towns, has been able to consistently create for themselves in tight spots at the end of games, forcing head coach Mike Brown to rely on Brunson more than he said he would at the season's start.

He's appeared in all but five games this season, and that fatigue may be piling up. After all, he did miss 17 outings last year, and that need to refresh always comes back to bite scoring-heavy stars in the playoffs, where his Knicks are expected to return to contention.

Dec 7, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown talks wth guard Jalen Brunson (11) in the fourth quarter against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

There is an uncomfortable conversation to be had about whether Brunson's physique is playing into the slide. Fans may not think about it often given his late entrance into the league and the years he spent before making the move to New York, but he's a small guard on the cusp of turning 30 years old, and age has often been unkind to little franchise faces spending years repeatedly getting beaten down by the grind of the postseason and the giants in the lane.

He may need some R&R in the coming weeks, a strategy that could help everyone involved. Towns can get some reps as the focal point of the offense while the wings earn more shots to work through their own consistency concerns, and Brunson can take the time to bounce back entering the regular season's final push. It's too soon to say whether the long-term concerns are catching up with him, but this is on track to be his worst season as a Knick, and his recovery is worth prioritizing.

