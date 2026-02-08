Three Takeaways for Knicks vs Celtics Showdown

The New York Knicks bounced back from their loss to Detroit with a dominant 111-89 victory over the Celtics at TD Garden. After losing their eight-game win streak without Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby, plenty of fans wondered if the team was falling apart again. But New York answered those questions emphatically in Boston.

They controlled this game from the opening tip. They shot 48% from the field while holding Boston to just 37%. The rebounding battle was close at 46-44, but the real difference showed up in Boston's 3-point shooting at a miserable 17%.

Jalen Brunson led the charge with 31 points, doing what he does best as the team's go-to guy. The defense clamped down on Boston's perimeter game. And Jose Alvarado made his presence felt right away in his Knicks debut, giving the bench a real lift.

The win had contributions across the roster. New additions showed up, veterans delivered, and the defense looked like the unit that carried the team during that winning streak. Here's what stood out from the Knicks' statement win in Boston.

Jose Alvarado Brings Energy in Knicks Debut

Jose​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Alvarado came off the bench and immediately helped. In fact, the guard dropped 12 points, grabbed two boards, and dished out two assists in his debut game in blue and orange. His enthusiasm could be felt the second he stepped on the court, energizing the second unit, which was really lacking a ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌spark.

Alvarado didn't try to do too much or force his way into the offense. He picked his spots, moved the ball, and played within the flow of the game. The veteran guard looked comfortable running with his new teammates, fitting into the rotation like he'd been there all season.

Defense Shuts Down Boston's 3-Point Attack

Alvarado​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ did ignite the offense coming off the bench, but the main highlight was New York's defense. Boston was only able to make seven shots out of their 41 3-point shots, which is an ugly 17% and totally killed their comeback hopes. The Knicks defended well by contesting the shots, rotating fast, and overall making the Celtics struggle in every ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌play.

New​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ York ended up forcing 10 turnovers from their opponent and also scoring 14 points off them. Several players helped defensively, which was one of the things this team lacked in ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌January.

Jalen Brunson Leads Balanced Scoring Attack

Feb 8, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts after his three point basket against the Boston Celtics in the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

On​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ top of that, Brunson put up an efficient 31-point performance. He dictated the pace, hit difficult shots, and stretched the Celtics' defense throughout the game. The point guard was precise in his choices, passing to open teammates when Boston tried to double him and driving to the basket when they left him ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌space.

While the Knicks allowed the Pistons to snap their eight-game winning streak, they seemed to have analyzed their mistakes, and they played a much better game. This victory shows that New York is capable of recovering from difficult defeats and making immediate adjustments; this will be vital as they aim to become fully ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌healthy.

