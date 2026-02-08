Bold Predictions For Knicks vs Celtics

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Knicks are going to a big matinee with a few questions around their health and rotation. After the trade, Jose Alvarado is likely to make his New York debut, which gives coach Mike Brown yet another hope off the bench.

Miles McBride’s season-ending surgery keeps him out long term, so the backup guard minutes and full-court defensive duties are open, exactly the job Alvarado can try to own.

At the same time, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart are listed as questionable, which will shape matchups and minutes.

Jalen Brunson explodes for 30+

After the poor performance again by Detroit, Jalen Brunson will be there again to silence the doubters.

Without Jayson Tatum, Boston is likely to rely on Jaylen Brown and perimeter guards. Therefore, Brunson should take advantage of the closeouts and get into pick-and-rolls with Towns if he plays.

If Towns plays, a 30-32 point, 7-9 assist performance is very realistic; if Towns is limited, Brunson will have to take more shots and 28-31 will still be on the board.

Alvarado changes bench energy

If Alvarado makes his ​‍​‌debut for the Knicks, then it will be packed with intense defensive pressure, risky plays, and fast break opportunities.

Since McBride is out, it seems likely that Alvarado will be given 18-22 minutes almost immediately.

If he plays, I see him forcing 3-5 turnovers, nailing a couple of threes from the corners, and scoring around 8-10 points while dishing 3-5 assists.

That kind of spark can change the tide of a tightly contested second half and especially alter the atmosphere at the TD Garden in the fourth ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌quarter.

Knicks grind to a defense-first 113–105 win

Feb 6, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) walks off the court after the game against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

If​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the Knicks are able to preserve their top lineups on the floor at the same time - most notably if they have Anunoby, Towns, Brunson, Bridges, and Hart in their lineup - they would be capable of slowing down the Celtics and dominating the boards.

The game is likely to start slowly. New York can create a gap in the third quarter by upping the defensive intensity and slightly increasing the pace to get some easy baskets.

Such a run could result in a victory with a score of about ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌113–105.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ game is significantly closer if either Towns or Anunoby can't play or are limited. However, Brunson's scoring and the additional energy from the guard rotation could be enough to keep the Knicks in control.

