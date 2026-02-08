Knicks Roll Past Celtics Behind Dominant Team Effort

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks comfortably defeated the Boston Celtics 111-89 in a dominant performance on the road at TD Garden.

A well-rounded Knicks team attack and strong defensive effort limited Boston to only 37% field goals and 17% from 3-point range.

Jalen Brunson led the way with 31 points and 8 assists, leading the attack efficiently despite a worrying situation when he seemed to have twisted his leg (ankle or knee) during the closing moments.

While the All-Star guard looked to continue without help while sidelined, he was seen limping pretty badly, but the Knicks still got the easy win. Let's have a look at the game recap.

Alvarado Makes Immediate Impact in Debut

After​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ being traded from the Pelicans to the Knicks earlier this week, Jose Alvarado finally debuted for the Knicks. Off the bench, he gave the team exactly what they needed.

The defensive specialist scored 12 points, had two assists, and two steals in 25 minutes while showing the relentless on-ball pressure that made people call him "Grand Theft Alvarado."

Balanced Scoring Lifts Knicks

Karl-Anthony​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Towns was dominant in the paint with 11 points and 10 rebounds and he was seen wearing protective glasses during the game.

Mikal Bridges scored 14 points on an efficient 5-of-10 shooting, and Mohamed Diawara came off the bench with a 10-point contribution.​

Landry Shamet was given the starting role in place of the injured OG Anunoby, and he scored three points in 28 minutes.

Josh Hart was everywhere in the stat sheet with 19 points, three assists, and six rebounds, whereas Mitchell Robinson made a big impact defensively with nine rebounds ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌.

Celtics Struggle to Find Rhythm

Feb 8, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) reacts after his three point basket against the New York Knicks in the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Boston​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ had a hard time hitting the threes, making only seven out of their 41 three-point attempts.

The Celtics' leading scorer was Jaylen Brown with 26 points, but he was only 11-for-25 from the field. Derrick White scored 19 points.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Knicks dominated the game from the start, quickly establishing a commanding 35-24 lead after the first quarter and maintaining the lead throughout the game.

In the final quarter, New York scored 26 points against Boston's 21, effectively sealing their convincing victory, which lasted from start to finish.

Through this victory, New York continues its rise in the Eastern Conference standings.

Stats Sheet

Knicks:

Jalen Brunson: 31 PTS | 8 AST | 3 REB

Karl-Anthony Towns: 11 PTS | 1 AST | 10 REB

Celtics:

Jaylen Brown: 26 PTS | 4 AST | 2 REB

Derrick White: 19 PTS | 4 AST | 1 REB

