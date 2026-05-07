Knicks' NBA Finals Odds Continue to Rise Despite OG Anunoby Injury Concern

The New York Knicks are rising in the latest odds to win the NBA Finals, but their latest win over the Philadelphia 76ers may have come with a price.

New York hung around to pull off a 108-102 win at home in Game 2 on Wednesday night, taking a 2-0 series lead in the process. Since the Knicks are the only team up 2-0 (at this point) in the conference semifinals, they have gone from +900 to +750 at DraftKings to win the NBA Finals. Their odds began to rise with Joel Embiid (hip, ankle) missing Game 2, and now New York is in the driver's seat to win this second-round matchup.

However, the Knicks may have lost OG Anunoby to an injury in the process. The star forward left Game 2 with about 2:30 left after grabbing at his right leg. Knicks head coach Mike Brown did not have an update on Anunoby after the win, so the Knicks remain in limbo on the forward's status for Friday's Game 3.

Mike Brown on OG Anunoby leaving the game early: “I haven’t talked to anybody. He looked like he was hopping.”



No update yet. — James L. Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) May 7, 2026

While nothing has been confirmed, it does appear that Anunoby grabs at the back of right leg in the hamstring area.

Ironically, Anunoby suffered a hamstring injury in the second round of the playoffs in 2024 (which was also a Knicks win) and ended up missing the next four games before returning for a few minutes in Game 7, where he was visibly hobbled.

Ugh… looks like a right hamstring injury for OG Anunoby.



You can see him grab at the back of his right leg on a cut with 3:00 mins remaining in the 4Q. Stays in the play got a few seconds but then immediately motions to the bench that he needs to come out pic.twitter.com/Pn9rPJvVtq — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) May 7, 2026

Oddsmakers don't seem to think that Anunoby's injury is super serious, as the Knicks' odds to win the title likely wouldn't have made such a significant jump if they were expected to be without the star forward for a large chunk of time. Still, Knicks fans are undoubtedly holding their breath with a quick turnaround in Philly awaiting on Friday.

This postseason, Anunoby is averaging 21.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.9 steals per game while shooting an insane 61.9 percent from the field and 53.8 percent from 3 in eight games. The Knicks don't have anyone that can replace Anunoby's two-way ability, and they'll likely turn to Miles McBride, Landry Shamet and Jordan Clarkson for more minutes if Anunoby misses any time.

The Knicks are 1.5-point road underdogs in Game 3 on Friday night, and it's possible that line could move further if Anunoby ends up getting ruled out. Still, the fact that New York is up to +750 to win the title is a sign that Vegas expects the Knicks to come out of the East -- for now -- in the 2025-26 season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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