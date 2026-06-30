Potential Knicks-Tim Hardaway Jr. Reunion Just Got Even Less Likely

Though Landry Shamet is coming back, the Knicks could still look to bolster their bench in free agency with proven veterans on the wing, especially if Jordan Clarkson doesn't return.

Familiar face Tim Hardaway Jr. has been floated in recent days as a potential target for New York given the connection and scoring punch he could provide for cheap.

However, it appears Hardaway Jr. could be scooped up quickly in free agency. NBA reporter Marc Stein reports that Hardaway Jr. is a “priority” target for the Heat.

League sources tell @JakeLFischer and me that Tim Hardaway Jr. and Mike Conley Jr. are expected to be priority targets in free agency for Miami after the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade.



That's just one item of MANY in our Sunday Best NBA Intel compilation: https://t.co/1aU9fXdEOU pic.twitter.com/6oHkPU1KbO — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 28, 2026

Reading the tea leaves after the past 48 hours, it seems a Hardway-Knicks reunion is not in the cards.

Tim Hardaway Jr. now looks like long shot to join Knicks in free agency

Hardaway may not be the same caliber of 3-and-D guard as Shamet, but as far as reserves go, Hardaway would be a good one. He is a quick-release, catch-and-shoot guard who can get hot from three and won’t demand many other touches.

He has the reputation for being a solid locker room presence (he’s now 34 years old), and while he isn’t a strong defender, he is a good competitor who plays with heart.

If Clarkson chases a bigger payday from someone else, Hardaway would be someone to round out the wing rotation on the second unit alongside Shamet and Mohamed Diawara. Stocking up on several options proved vital to New York's title this season, as numerous guys stepped at different times to help win the championship.

Shamet definitely had his moments, but there were times where he also strugged in the playoffs. Miles McBride fared even worse in the postseason, and his future with the team is incredibly murky. That makes having another strong scoring option for Mike Brown on the bench a sneakily important agenda item in free agency.

Landing a spark plug like Hardaway, who could be had for cheap and is still seeking his first ring, is the kind of shrewd move a contender makes to improve its chances at another deep playoff run. His experience, coupled with the ability to operate comfortably as a sixth man or even start if needed, makes him an asset.

Following the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, the Heat have limited resources to add shooting and veteran depth. But they can offer Hardaway a bigger role than the Knicks could in all likelihood, which could help sway him.

Of course, the Heat were also interested in Shamet, according to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald. Losing out on him is only going to make Miami covet Hardaway more for an immediate shot of offense and three-point shooting.

Free agency can take unexpected twists and turns, so it’s certainly possible that the Heat could eventually move in a different direction. But in the meantime, Hardaway Jr. seems even less likely for a third stint in New York as a direct side effect of the Shamet re-signing.