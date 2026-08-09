Jeremy Sochan Has the Chance to Still Help Knicks Even From Afar

Jeremy Sochan didn't have much of an impact with the New York Knicks. He logged garbage-time minutes in the playoffs, and in the 16 regular-season games Sochan got in, he averaged 6.9 minutes and 2.8 points. Sochan's impact was so minimal that they had no trouble watching him head off to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Even though Sochan isn't with the Knicks, he still has an opportunity to contribute to the team, though. In fact, it could be a bigger impact than anything he did last year.

Sochan, the former No. 9 overall pick in 2022 who signed a non-guaranteed contract with the Portland Trail Blazers, is now contending with Micah Potter for a roster spot. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the plan all along was to give Potter competition, whom they only recently claimed off of waivers.

This is important because the Knicks have been searching high and low for another center, and if Potter loses out to Sochan and is cut or made available in trade, that creates an opportunity for the Knicks to finally snag him.

He was an intriguing option to consider when the Pacers initially released him in early July, but since Portland was higher on the waiver wire, New York didn't even have a chance to add Potter with the Blazers putting in a claim. It turns out Potter's in more of a tryout situation in the Pacific Northwest, however, so he could be pushed out by Sochan.

An intriguing candidate in Potter

At this point in the offseason, the Knicks don't have many options, and considering that they plan on staying under that second luxury tax, Potter is a worthwhile candidate to fill the last roster spot they can afford.

Last season, the 27-year-old averaged 19.3 minutes a game and 9.7 points. He shot 42% from three and 51% from the field. He also averaged 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists a game.

Jarace Walker dropping dimes all over 🪙



Micah Potter slams home the flashy pass from Jarace. pic.twitter.com/q7NKguYgtJ — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) February 20, 2026

Potter also had a fascinating finish to his season with the Pacers. It seemed like he found another gear after being allowed to play a little more. In the last five games of the year, Potter averaged 26.6 minutes with 15.6 points and 10.0 rebounds. He also shot 52% from the field and 39% from three.

For anybody hoping that the Knicks finally add their third center, they need to keep close tabs on the competition between him and Sochan. There is reason to believe that the Blazers might end up ushering out Potter, since they have depth at center with Donovan Clingan, Robert Williams III, Yang Hansen and Branden Carleson.

Of course, Sochan can also do his part to help show Potter the door. Given the centers Portland already has in tow, Sochan may be a more appealing use of limited roster space since he's a weapon on the wings, in addition to being small-ball center capable. Meanwhile, Potter is a bit more limited as a lumbering big man.

Once upon a time Sochan was a fascinatingly unique playmaker in San Antonio, averaging 11.4 ppg, 6.1 rpg and 2.8 apg as a player who could do a little bit of everything at 6-foot-8. If that version of the former first-rounder can emerge in training camp for the Blazers, Potter would likely end up being sent packing, especially since Portland has very little nominal forwards on the roster if Sochan is let go instead.

Given how much point-forward Deni Avdija also means to the Blazers' chances of competing, that also could help Sochan's chances, since there's some similarities between the two. Sochan's defensive prowess is an added benefit he brings to the table and could entice Portland to pair him with rising two-way talent Toumani Camara.

All of these factors give Sochan a realistic path to sticking around in Portland. He could create a true win-win for the Knicks if he earns a role on his new team, while kicking out Potter in the process. This gives New York a true reason to watch him closely this preseason and root for his immediate success, even though he departed the champs.

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