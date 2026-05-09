Process Over: Nova Knicks Just Ended Embiid Era in Philly

No OG Anunoby, no problem.

Despite being without one of their best players, the Knicks are one win away from making back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals appearances for the first time in over 25 years. A 108-94 victory over the 76ers in Game 3 has given the Knicks a commanding 3-0 second-round series lead, meaning head coach Mike Brown's squad is nearly halfway to ending the franchise's 53-year championship drought.

Friday's outcome is great for the Knicks' confidence while doing the complete opposite for the 76ers, especially regarding Joel Embiid. The polarizing big man's Game 3 performance was in the spotlight for all of the wrong reasons, as Embiid was constantly flopping and foul-searching in a sheer act of desperation.

Embiid is shameless, dude 😭 pic.twitter.com/PmGB8V5W7y — KNICKS BEAST (@KnicksBeast) May 9, 2026

Embiid's strategy didn't work on Friday night, and it likely won't be effective in Game 4, either. He's far from a problem for the Knicks, as the only people he's providing headaches to are 76ers fans. No matter how you slice it, 18 points while shooting 7-of-17 (41.2%) from the floor and 0-of-4 from deep is embarrassing for a No. 1 center carrying a $55.2 million cap hit this season, per Spotrac.

"Trust the Process" was a fun slogan more than a decade ago. Fast forward to now, when the Knicks have given the 76ers every reason not to trust Embiid, making it clear that the end of an era is upon Philadelphia.

Knicks' Game 3 win brings 76ers closer to realizing ugly Joel Embiid truth

Embiid is one of those players where the idea of who they could become is better than the reality. On paper, most teams would love a seven-footer who can stretch the floor with the ability to play elite defense and offense. The issue is that injuries and a knack for drama often get in Embiid's way, and this postseason isn't different.

Embiid's lows have been on display in this series, as he's already missed Game 2 while making headlines for anything but putting the ball in the hoop. He's only averaging 16.0 points on an underwhelming 35.7 FG%, all while missing each of his six three-point attempts. His presence hasn't even been noticeable in the paint, as Embiid finished with four rebounds in Game 1 before barely moving that number to six in Game 3.

That's without mentioning his four personal fouls (three in Game 3 alone), as well as his minus-33 plus-minus rating. He was clearly distracted with his attempts to get under the Knicks' skin, but all that did was motivate them, highlighted by Mitchell Robinson's posterizing dunk in the second quarter.

BRUNSON TO ROBINSON FOR THE POSTER SLAM 😲



A BIG-TIME JAM IN GAME 3! pic.twitter.com/0Lah72zU7u — NBA (@NBA) May 9, 2026

Embiid and the 76ers aren't eliminated from the playoffs yet, but that doesn't mean much. The Knicks are firmly in the driver's seat, as the NBA still hasn't seen a team come back down from a 0-3 deficit to win the series. It's about as close to a guarantee as you can get in sports.

A second-round exit will leave Philadelphia with many questions, with the main one being: Can they ever win it all with Embiid? While that seemed like a strong possibility during his run as a perennial All-Star and MVP candidate (2017-24), the door might be closed after this spring. The Sixers have never made it to the third round since Embiid was drafted third overall in 2014.

Embiid also turned 32 years old in March. Although that isn't exactly "ancient," more of his career is in the rearview rather than in front of him. His body is also breaking down more with each year (96 regular-season games since 2023-24), and considering how he hasn't reached the 70-game mark once in over a decade, it's unlikely to imagine that changing.

Much to Knicks' delight, 76ers are stuck with Embiid

It's important to clarify that just because the "Process" era is over in Philly doesn't mean that Embiid is going anywhere. In fact, the 76ers are stuck with him (and, to a lesser extent, Paul George), which bodes well for the Knicks' Eastern Conference outlook.

Spotrac's estimations project Embiid to carry a $57.9 million cap hit in 2026-27 and $62.6 million in 2027-28 before needing to decide on a $67.2 million player option after that. That's an extremely ugly contract with Embiid in his current form, as he likely won't play enough games or take the 76ers deep enough in the postseason to make it worth it.

Joel Embiid's contract will only age worse from here on out, and that will excite Knicks fans while worrying the 76ers' faithful. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

For reference, George's 2026-27 cap hit will be $54.1 million before he must pick up or decline a $56.5 million player option in 2027-28.

Stuck with Embiid and George, the 76ers are also getting ready to potentially lose several veterans this summer. Quentin Grimes, Andre Drummond, Kelly Oubre Jr. and four others will be unrestricted free agents, and depending on how many leave, Philadelphia's already-shaky chemistry could take a bigger hit.

Even if the Sixers bring some of those guys back, they aren't getting younger and aren't good enough to make up for Embiid's constant shortcomings. His contract has limited the quality of help his team can provide him. Young guns like V.J. Edgecombe and Dominick Barlow have potential, yet lack the necessary experience to go on a deep playoff run. Tyrese Maxey is great too, but he can only do so much with Embiid dragging him in a second-round exit (or earlier) every spring.

Whether he plays out his contract in Philly or a shocking blockbuster arises this summer, the 76ers' window to win with Embiid is officially closed because of the Knicks. New York's terrific performance sans Anunoby shows that Embiid doesn't show up when his teammates and coaches need him, and another loss on Sunday will cement the fact that the "Process" is over.

Maybe it's time to trust the Nova Knicks instead.