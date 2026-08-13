10 Most Interesting Games on Knicks' 2026-27 Schedule

The Knicks are one step closer to taking the floor again after Thursday's official NBA schedule release. While each of the team's 82 games will feel significant as they try to defend their title, a few on the slate stand out as especially intriguing for one reason or another.

With that mind, let's take a look at some of the most interesting games for New York in 2026-27, in order by date.

1. Oct. 30 at 76ers

Yes, the Knicks play the 76ers on Oct. 20 to begin the season. But that night will be about celebrating New York's championship win and hanging the banner.

When these teams meet again on Oct. 30, that's when things will be a bit more about the basketball side of things, and assessing how New York stacks up against Philly's new look. After all, the first game of the season won't provide a great idea of how the Sixers' new arrivals mesh, since they'll be figuring it out on the fly.

However, over a week of contests should help Philadelphia settle in a little bit, making this a perfect opportunity for New York to gather some early intel on LeBron James and Jaylen Brown and how they change things for the 76ers this season. And if the Knicks win on Ring Night, they could take a 2-0 lead in the season series on Oct. 30, which might come in handy as these teams jockey at the top of the East standings.

2. Nov. 13 at Pacers

Speaking of top competition in the Eastern Conference, the Pacers might shake things up in 2026-27. Tyrese Haliburton is all systems go again, so his return gives this Indiana team, which finished with the second-worst record this past season, a major boost.

It'll be very useful for New York to get an idea of what Haliburton is capable of post-Achilles tear, and know if the Pacers are truly a squad to take seriously this year. That could provide the Knicks with extra motivation to pursue upgrades if they believe Indy is a team they must be better prepared for.

3. Dec. 16 at Pelicans

New York vs. New Orleans doesn't carry any rivalry or direct playoff seeding implications. Instead, this game makes the list due to the rampant trade buzz around these two teams.

It's now been reported the Knicks tried to trade for Pelicans centers Yves Missi and Karlo Matković this offseason. New Orleans turned them away on both players as it enters 2026-27 with an optimistic view of its roster.

However, those good vibes could come crashing down quickly to begin this season if the Pels' flawed group of talent plays as expected. That could put New Orleans in seller's territory come the trade deadline. And by this mid-December matchup, the Pelicans' front office may already be leaning in that direction.

This contest then serves as an opportunity for New York to see Missi and Matković again after its failed pursuit and determine whether either is worth circling back on. The Knicks could start the conversation up once more here with the deadline looming. A thrashing at the hands of the defending champs would also likely show NOLA how far away it is from contending and motivate them to go into sell mode.

4. Dec. 25 vs. Spurs

On Christmas, the Spurs and Knicks play for the first time since their drama-filled Finals series. And it'll be in front of the raucous Madison Square Garden crowd. Need I say more?

5. Jan. 18 vs. Timberwolves

Like the 76ers, the Timberwolves made their own huge addition this offseason with the LaMelo Ball trade. This could end up pushing Minnesota into true Finals-worthy status and help them challenge San Antonio in the West.

Given New York's mission is to defend a title, determining how it matches up against Western Conference threats is valuable. This is also the kind of mid-season matchup that'll be a good test of the Knicks' core with the deadline looming. If they get outclassed here, it could create a bigger urge to make a change somewhere on the depth chart with the playoffs not too far off.

6. Feb. 9 vs. Hornets

If New York is in the market for a center trade, Feb. 9 against the Hornets presents a similar opportunity as the Pelicans meeting in December. Except, this contest takes place just two days before the deadline, so it could lead to a much more immediate move.

Charlotte possesses two centers whom the Knicks would surely love to have: Moussa Diabate and Ryan Kalkbrenner. Unfortunately, New York won't get an opportunity to scoot them in person prior to this, as this is the first time these teams meet in 2026-27.

If a deal for either is made, it'll surely be talked about ahead of this game. But given the proximity of this matchup and the actual deadline, it could mark the date when the Knicks officially hammer out a move with the Hornets in town. Notably, New York acquired Jose Alvarado on the actual trade deadline in 2026, so this is a spot where activity will pick up.

7. Feb. 11 at 76ers

The Knicks' clash with the 76ers on Feb. 11 may carry importance in a few ways. First off, it's a perfect measure of strength entering the stretch run to see how New York would fare if these squads met in the playoffs.

But depending on what happens with the trade deadline, this could also be when a new Knicks addition makes their debut, should a deal be executed ahead of time. Given that New York would be making a move to improve how it compares to other top threats, it'll be great to see how much an acquisition might alter the balance of power.

8. March 14 vs. Celtics

March 14 is one Knicks fans will be looking forward to, as Mitchell Robinson makes his return to MSG for the first time since leaving for Boston. Though it's unfortunate he's returning in a Celtics jersey, he'll surely be celebrated for his contributions to New York.

However, this game has basketball significance, too. This is a tune-up opportunity for Mike Brown to test his 2026-27 rotation against a team expected to be at the top of the East standings, making it important to gauge his roster and consider any tweaks.

But this contest also serves as a challenge for Robinson, whose emotions are known to sometimes get the best of him. If he embraces a villain role due to his new Boston allegiance, or fails to keep his composure, that's a weakness the Knicks could exploit if he ends up as one of their playoff foes.

9. April 4 vs. Celtics

Much of the above applies to this Celtics clash, which will also be in New York. However, one additional element that could apply here is finalizing the head-to-head tiebreaker between these teams.

The Knicks face Boston four times (Oct. 23, Jan. 13, March 14, and April 4), so either side could lock up the tiebreaker with a win here. Or it could be important for either side to secure a tie in head-to-head and remove the other's advantage, should they finish knotted up in the standings.

Ties at the end of the season aren't usually common, but we know the Celtics and New York should be near the top of the Eastern Conference standings, so it could come into play if both perform as expected.

10. April 11 vs. Pacers

The Knicks then finish the regular season with a matchup against the Pacers, which could be important for determining tiebreakers between two top East franchises.

But there are also seed-changing possibilities here too, with the final NBA standings going down the wire more in recent years, with more talent spread out across teams. Case in point, New York had various seed outcomes in the final week of this past season, so this contest with Indiana may end up mattering.

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