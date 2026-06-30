Projecting the Knicks' Rotation After Landry Shamet Signing

While much of the summer has been joyous and celebratory for Knicks fans, the last week has largely been filled with uncertainty. Just a few days ago, there were questions surrounding the future of Mitchell Robinson, Deuce McBride, Landry Shamet, José Alavardo, Jordan Clarkson, and Ariel Hukporti. The thought of potentially losing a large portion of a bench unit that played a pivotal role in securing a championship leaves a lot in flux.

Many of those concerns still remain, but one by one, the Knicks have started to address those lingering questions. Last Friday, New York agreed on a three-year contract with Alvarado. They added to their list of returning reserves Monday afternoon, when it was announced that Landry Shamet had decided to re-sign with the Knicks on a four-year $24 million deal.

While a significant pay raise for the reserve guard, the Knicks lucked out. Shamet had reportedly received larger offers from multiple contenders, but decided to take less money to run it back in hopes of a repeat. It's a big step in the right direction for a team that has now locked up much of their core and brings back a veteran two-way guard that was crucial in the team's championship run. So what will the Knicks' rotation likely look like after the signing?

The starting lineup will obviously remain the same.

Starters Jalen Brunson Josh Hart Mikal Bridges OG Anunoby Karl-Anthony Towns

But the bench is where it becomes interesting. As of writing, the second unit consists of Alvarado, McBride, Shamet, Mohamed Diawara, and whatever center they are able to land. The ideal outcome for the Knicks, of course, is to find a way to bring Robinson back. That would give them a very strong second unit with ample shooting and defense, while also having five guys that fit in with the starters very well.

Second Unit José Alvarado Deuce McBride Landry Shamet Mohamed Diawara Mitchell Robinson

That's pretty much impossible if the Knicks intend on staying under the second apron as has been reported, though. If the Knicks do want to keep Robinson, it likely means trading McBride and Pacôme Dadiet away. And even then, that may not be enough. There's also the possibility that a trade with those two happens for a center not named Robinson anyway. In that world, the second unit could look quite different.

What I think ends up happening though, is that they'll survey the league for deals that include one or both of McBride and Dadiet, but ultimately keep them after not finding much. They'll then pivot to bringing back Hukporti and Clarkson and hoping that a more impactful backup center is available either at the trade deadline or in the buyout market.

My guess is that the depth chart looks close to what is below on opening night.

Starters Second Unit Third Unit Jalen Brunson José Alvarado Tyler Kolek Josh Hart Deuce McBride Jordan Clarkson Mikal Bridges Landry Shamet Pacôme Dadiet OG Anunoby Mohamed Diawara Tyler Nickel Karl-Anthony Towns Ariel Hukporti

New York would bring back Alvarado and Shamet, two guys who embodied the Knicks' championship ethos and were pivotal on the court. And they'd bring back McBride, who didn't play well in the Finals, but is still on one of the most team-friendly deals in the league. The Knicks would then count on both Diawara and Hukporti taking another step. It may not be the most exciting way to close out an important offseason, but it would mean bringing back all but one major contributor, while also hanging on to some flexibility.