Ranking the Most Important Knicks for the Rest of the Finals

The NBA Finals can produce big swings out of small margins. Through three games, the Knicks lead the Spurs, 2-1, with a scoring margin of just seven points.

Heading into Game 3 on Monday, the Knicks had all the momentum, with some in the media and observers ready to write the Spurs off.

Yet, following the Spurs’ Game 3 victory in Madison Square Garden, it feels as if all of the pressure has tilted back toward the Knicks. Game 4 on Wednesday will be a crucial pivot point in the series: if the Knicks win, they go up 3-1 with three games to play, including one more in MSG. If the Spurs win, it’s an even 2-2 series, with two more games in San Antonio.

If the Knicks want to win Game 4 and close out the series, they’ll need a complete team effort—that’s obvious. But some players play bigger roles than others and can have an outsized impact on the series.

Below, we rank the top six Knicks in importance to winning the NBA Finals.

6. Miles McBride

It’s been a disappointing Finals performance from Miles McBride so far. The guard who could credibly be considered the Knicks’ sixth man for much of the regular season is averaging 3.7 points per game on 25% shooting from the field and 27.3% from three. The eye test backs up the stats: McBride has looked hurried and out of sorts, almost too eager to hunt threes and a little frantic on defense. He hardly played the second half of Game 3, logging just two minutes.

The Knicks need McBride. Despite Landry Shamet’s hot shooting in these playoffs, McBride may be the Knicks’ most impactful floor-spacer—he has deeper range, a higher release point, and stronger gravity than Shamet. Opponents race out to McBride on the three-point line, and he must make them pay either by hitting threes or blowing by them to start the Knicks’ blender.

Miles McBride isn't living up to Knicks fans' expectations so far in the NBA Finals. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

And on defense, McBride, like Shamet, has the quick feet and fight to stay with San Antonio’s quick guards. But McBride is sturdier and can also handle the physicality that those guards possess, perhaps a little better than Shamet.

If McBride can return to form, he can play a huge role for the Knicks in this series.

5. Josh Hart

Josh Hart is often considered (pun intended) the “heart” of the Knicks. His hustle, defense, pace, and playmaking are so important to energizing the team and keeping units connected.

The Knicks got a “Hart” game in Game 3, with Hart knocking down 4-of-7 threes to score 16 points. They still lost. It's great when Hart can make defenses pay, but the Spurs are going to continue to let him shoot those shots.

Game 1, conversely, showed where Hart can really impact the game: flying around the court, grabbing rebounds and loose balls, making steals while leading fast-break opportunities. That energy kickstarts the Knicks and gets them easier looks. If the Spurs want to hide Victor Wembanyama on Hart on defense, Hart grabbing rebounds and pushing the ball up the court can give the Knicks a big advantage. Hitting threes certainly helps, too.

4. Jalen Brunson

CONTROVERSIAL, I know.

Let me explain. Brunson is the Knicks’ best player. If the Knicks close out the series, Brunson should probably get NBA Finals MVP, just on status alone and for all of the pressure he carries, both on the court and off the court.

However, the Knicks are up 2-1 in this series, with Brunson posting a 46.3% True Shooting and 38% usage. Some of that is out of necessity. Brunson is the only Knicks player who can create a good look from a standstill and handle the defensive intensity of the Spurs’ guards. He is obviously critical to their success.

Jalen Brunson has had quite the playoff run; however, he isn't the most important player for the Knicks' chances of winning it all. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

But the Knicks could also arguably use a little less Brunson if he’s going to be this efficient. The Knicks should look to the Atlanta series for inspiration, where Brunson got off the ball more and let his teammates do more creating. Brunson was excellent in that series at capitalizing on his opportunities without forcing it. He did a solid job of this in the semis and conference finals, too, calling his number when needed, but also keeping his teammates involved and in rhythm.

The Knicks in these Finals need Brunson to be metronome—steady, on-pace, reliable.

The Knicks have already shown they can survive iffy Brunson games, especially if the following players have big games…

3. Mikal Bridges

Mikal Bridges played a huge role in the Knicks’ dismantling of the 76ers and the Cavaliers in the playoffs. Given Bridges's role as a shooter, off-ball cutter, secondary ball-handler, and go-to defender, he naturally holds outsized importance.

When Bridges is active and has his shot going, he makes the Knicks nearly unguardable. His ability to stretch the floor, put the ball on the floor and make a play helps the Knicks offense get going. He came up with several huge baskets in the Knicks’ Game 2 win.

Game 3 showed how important Bridges is. Early foul trouble relegated Bridges to the bench, and he never found his rhythm afterward. Bridges floated in that game, and the Knicks' offense felt his absence; they felt flat for long stretches.

When Bridges is getting his hands in the passing lanes, getting out in transition, hitting corner and pull-up threes, and putting the ball on the deck for midrange shots, he elevates the Knicks’ offense to a new level.

2. OG Anunoby

OG Anunoby is shooting 54% from the field and 44% from three in these NBA Finals, and the Knicks are just a plus-7. He hit 9-of-13 shots in the Game 3 loss. Can the Knicks survive a shooting slump from him?

Arguably not. Knicks fans have seen that as Anunoby goes, so do the Knicks. When he is cold, their offense suffers. When he’s hot, he fills a valuable third scorer role behind Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. Sometimes he is even the second option. Anunoby right now is a three-level scorer who is knocking down threes, midrange shots, and blowing past Wemby for dunks.

And defensively, Anunoby is the glue that holds the Knicks together. He can credibly guard anyone on the Spurs and has a knack for making big plays on the ball to give the Knicks opportunities to score.

1. Karl-Anthony Towns

Like Anunoby, as Towns goes, so do the Knicks.

When Towns is playing to all of his strengths—hitting threes, punishing mismatches, passing to cutters, cleaning the boards, and defending credibly—he is the Knicks’ most impactful player.

No one is more important to the Knicks' title aspirations than Karl-Anthony Towns. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The Knicks need Towns at his best to win this series.

In each of the three games, the Knicks have made runs when Towns plays with a mix of starters and reserves. He has largely been brilliant at letting offense come to him and making the right plays without forcing anything. On defense, he has guarded Wembanyama as well as anyone in the league. In Game 3, Towns forced Wembanyama to give up the ball midway through moves and shots because Wemby realized he had nowhere to go.

Now the Knicks need more from Towns. The Spurs do not have an answer for Towns. If he is being guarded by Wembanyama, he can pull him from the basket with the threat of his three and blow by him. If the Spurs put a smaller guard or wing on Towns, he needs to punish that mismatch or make plays out of double-teams. He has to do all of this while keeping up his performance and poise on defense.

Game 3, during which Towns got a little lost in the action and just floated, showed how much the Knicks need him. They cannot afford quiet Towns games, either because he is floating or because he is sitting in foul trouble.

It is not an easy task for Towns, but winning championships isn't without challenges. The Knicks need an A+ series from Towns.