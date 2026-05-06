Referee Crew, Stats, Potential Impact for Knicks in Game 2 vs. 76ers

Game 1 of the Knicks' series against the 76ers certainly set expectations when it comes to fouls. Philadelphia made it clear it's going to prioritize getting a friendly whistle, which helps them slow down New York's offensive attack, and forces key players to the bench if they're constantly called for contact.

As a result, fouls and trips to the free-throw line are already a major talking point after Monday's tilt. Now, Wednesday's rematch will provide a good sense of how well the 76ers' foul strategy translates throughout the series, especially with a new ref crew to test it against.

Refs for Knicks vs. 76ers Game 2: Tony Brothers gives hope for New York at home

The NBA has assigned veteran Tony Brothers as the crew chief for Game 2 between the Knicks and Sixers. He'll be joined by Tyler Ford (No. 39, referee) and Brian Forte (No. 45, umpire), with Eric Dalen as the alternate.

Brothers did not ref a game for either New York or Philadelphia in the first round. However, he's been on the crew of seven contests so far this postseason, including Game 7 between the Magic and Pistons.

Tony Brothers will be the crew chief for Game 2 of the Knicks-76ers series. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Looking at the data, Brothers's presence as the Game 2 crew chief could be viewed as a positive one with this game being played at Madison Square Garden. The home team has a 57.1% win percentage in this year's playoffs in games officiated by Brothers. While he does have an active whistle, averaging 47 fouls a night so far in the postseason, the calls are nearly identical between the road (49.2%) and home (50.8%) teams.

Road teams are averaging more free throws per game (28.7) compared to the hosts (25.6) with Brothers on the call. Although overall, that's still 4.9 fewer free throws attempted per game when compared to the league average in this postseason, so it doesn't appear Brothers is just sending everybody to the line.

Fewer FTs certainly would work to New York's benefit in Game 2. The 76ers ended up doubling the Knicks in attempts (34-17) in Game 1, and while it didn't end up mattering for the final score in this case, Wednesday's tilt is also expected to be much closer since the Sixers aren't fresh off an emotional Game 7.

New York can't fall for Philly's bait

Philadelphia can also tip the scales in its favor by getting New York's key players in foul trouble. Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson drew the sounds of whistles early into Game 1, resulting in third-string backup Ariel Huporti taking the floor in a major surprise. The second-year pro did hold his own, but 76ers head coach Nick Nurse could be scheming up ways to attack him and make the Knicks pay if he earns their trust in meaningful minutes again.

Towns becoming the fulcrum of this offense is another reason for the 76ers to seek contact with him. His operating is putting stress on defenses with New York's wings cutting fluidly off the ball while Towns draws one of the opponent's top defenders away from the hoop, making things easier for his teammates. That makes keeping him out of foul trouble as much as possible a priority, and Brothers may not fall for all of the Sixers' tricks to work officials.

However, Brothers has been at the center of a couple of playoff controversies already in 2026 that are worth noting. In Game 2 of the Timberwolves vs. Nuggets series, the veteran ref gave a questionable justification for denying a challenge that many thought would be successful. Then, in Game 7 of Orlando and Detroit, Brothers denied another challenge that drew harsh criticism.

ESPN announcers sound off on the officials in Magic-Pistons:



Tim Legler: “That’s the least amount of contact you’re gonna see on a layup attempt in the playoffs.”



RJ: “That’s is not basketball, let alone NBA basketball. By the letter of the law his body did touch his jersey…… pic.twitter.com/4794M2aLDb — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) May 3, 2026

Notably, both were on the subject of marginal contact and resulted in free throws each time. That's not something that will make Knicks HC Mike Brown super optimistic if there's a similar case he takes issue with on Wednesday. The fact that Brothers upheld the reviews shows he may not be willing to back down once a call is made.

It remains to be seen how much the refs will truly matter in Game 2. Joel Embiid is sidelined with ankle and hip injuries, removing a key instigator on the foul front. On the flip side, Philly knows mucking up this series is going to help them stay in it, so the whistles won't get a true rest despite Embiid's absence.

Game 2 is sure to be contentious as Philadelphia looks to punch New York right back in the mouth following an embarrassing opener, so Brothers and his crew very well could shape how this one shakes out.