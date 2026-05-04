Mitchell Robinson's Playoff Techs a Worry for Knicks in 76ers Series

76ers star Joel Embiid presents plenty of issues for the Knicks in the second round of the NBA postseason. Not only is he a special talent at center, but he's also the kind of player who loves to work the refs and lean into the theatrics if it'll help his team.

Now, New York will be tasked with trying to slow him down, and backup big Mitchell Robinson is going to be part of that plan. However, Embiid is the exact kind of irritant that can stir extra reaction out of Robinson, who's shown he won't back down to anyone on the court.

While that kind of fire is an asset whenever the Knicks' backup steps on the floor, it could also burn the team now, or later in the postseason, if he's not careful in this series.

Knicks need to keep Mitchell Robinson's playoff technical fouls in check after first round skirmishes

Robinson made his enforcer-like presence felt in the first round against the Hawks. Even though he played fewer than 20 minutes in each contest, Robinson was a force on the boards (32 total in six contests) and defensively with six blocks.

Unsurprisingly, Robinson ended up frustrating some on Atlanta's sideline and getting into a few extracurricular activities, including an ejection in Game 6. The New York backup center came away from that series earning two technical fouls in the first round, tying him for second in the league. This is notable since the seventh tech in the postseason automatically triggers a one-game suspension.

Mitchell Robinson's physical play style, while beloved by Knicks fans, can sometimes come back to bite him. | Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Given Embiid can be a huge annoyance for opponents, this is a concern.

His antics regularly get under the skin of other players, with some even voicing their disdain like the Celtics' Jaylen Brown over the weekend. The risk of him overselling or pushing the envelope is greatly outweighed by the rewards, which include easier chances to score at the free-throw line and seeing more favorable matchups if he gets his main shadow in foul trouble.

The bad blood between these players will only heighten emotions and reactions, as well. Embiid's flagrant on Robinson in their previous playoff meeting, which the latter himself called "dirty," absolutely follows these teams into what's going to be a tightly contested series that each side thinks it should win.

Mitchell Robinson was asked if he and the Knicks consider Joel Embiid a dirty player:



"No, I don't. I really don't live in the past. It is what it is. I just move on." pic.twitter.com/SWu2y0YXHx — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) May 3, 2026

Though Robinson isn't harping on the past in the lead up to this tilt, there's no guarantee he keeps as cool a head once the heat of the playoff moment arrives.

Another Sixer could get on Robinson's nerves

Embiid's not the only Sixer who's going to try and get Robinson in trouble, either.

While Paul George hasn't been as confrontational in his later years, he has 66 career techs in the regular season, which shows he could always be at the middle of some brouhaha. The same is true for Kelly Oubre, who's tagged for 61 career technical fouls.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia center Andre Drummond has already hit two technicals this playoffs. That could put Robinson in further danger, given that's another chippy big to defend.

Robinson accumulating five additional technical fouls in one series would be a complete shock; it'd be no surprise if the coaching staff worked to protect him should Philly get in his head early. But even two or three more puts Robinson on the cusp of a suspension, and if the Knicks plan on playing in both the conference and NBA Finals, any trouble he gets in against the 76ers is a weakness for any looming foe to exploit for an unexpected leg up.

New York doesn't have a deep big-man stable to survive a Robinson absence, which makes it crucial for him to be on his best behavior in the next round.