Top 10 Prospects for the Knicks in 2026 NBA Draft

After Thursday's joyous championship parade, the Knicks' offseason has officially shifted into high gear. The team will have a major influence on next week's NBA draft, whether they use all three of their current picks or potentially trade some of them.

New York's top selection at No. 24 overall means it likely won't be seeing the most premium prospects when it's on the clock. However, there are a number of intriguing options toward the end of the first round (and early second) who may provide exactly what the Knicks need.

10. Jayden Quaintance, Center, Kentucky

One position New York could very well be in the market for during the draft is big man help. Owner James Dolan is already pushing back on the idea of going into the second apron, which sets the stage for beloved backup Mitchell Robinson to head elsewhere as an unrestricted free agent.

Kentucky's Jayden Quaintance could be one way the Knicks go about replacing Robinson. He is a tantalizing big due to his freakish athleticism and overall physical impact on the court despite being a tad undersized for a center at 6-foot-9.

His style of play exemplifies what the team loves most about Robinson as a high-riser who focuses on dunks, rebounding and shot-blocking, but Quaintance is also a major gamble coming off a torn ACL that clearly hampered him in 2025-26.

9. Sergio de Larrea, PG/SG, Spain

Speaking of New York's financial limitations, one route to possibly bringing some free agents back is to take a draft-and-stash player who'd remain overseas and not count toward the cap. In fact, the team appears to be considering just this, as they've been linked to Spanish guard Sergio de Larrea in recent days.

The Spaniard has major appeal as an excellent playmaking guard who can also score at a legitimate size at 6-foot-5. Even more, he shot 40.7% from deep this past season, upping his three-point attempts to 3.3 per game. It'd be a bit of a letdown for the defending champs to spend a top pick on a rookie who may not join them for years (if ever), but sacrifices do have to be made to keep this core intact.

8. Alex Karaban, Forward, UConn

Fresh off their title, a player with championship pedigree like Alex Karaban is sure to entice the Knicks. He played over 28 minutes per game for UConn during its back-to-back NCAA Tournament wins in 2023 and 2024, then spent another two years with the Huskies, making deep postseason runs.

This makes him the quintessential already-developed upperclassman who could help New York right away. He's known for always making the right play, working tirelessly off the ball to get himself or teammates open, and being an engaged defender who uses his gifts (almost 6-foot-7 and 6-foot-11 wingspan) to his advantage. Throw in a solid three-point shot (37.4% over four seasons), and Karaban has the makings of a ready-made piece for a contender.

7. Dailyn Swain, SG/SF, Texas

Wing reinforcements will be essential for the Knicks if Landry Shamet walks, and Texas' Dailyn Swain could provide a jolt of energy. He's an incredible athlete, which allows him to thrive as a rim attacker and slasher, especially with his decent handle for his size.

He's also an opportunistic defender, as evidenced by his 1.6 steals per game in 2025-26, and still has room to develop there as he gets more comfortable in his growing body. He'll need to hammer out a reliable jump-shot, however, or his NBA ceiling will be capped.

6. Tarris Reed Jr., Center, UConn

Tarris Reed Jr. is an old-school type of big who would be vital, especially if Robinson departs. He thrived on the boards in college, averaging over seven per game as a sophomore and junior before putting up 9.0 as a senior. He loves to contest shots as well, leading to a whopping 201 total blocks over four collegiate seasons.

At 6-foot-10, Reed leaves a little to be desired in terms of his frame, and he's not a high flyer. But he makes up for that with his tenacity and effective one-on-one game, plus some playmaking (2.3 assists per game this season).

5. Cameron Carr, SG/SF, Baylor

Not only do the Knicks need to possibly replace Shamet this offseason, but they also need to think about a Miles McBride successor as he enters the final year of his extension. Luckily, Baylor's Cameron Carr could be a "two birds one stone" pick.

He has the potential to bring a serious scoring punch after averaging an eye-catching 18.9 ppg this season. He's also got real size at 6-foot-4.5 without shoes and a shooting touch (37.4% on 6.4 attempts from deep in 2025-26. Carr needs defensive development, but New York's environment is the perfect place to bring up that part of his game.

4. Zuby Ejiofor, Forward/Center, St. John's

Local standout Zuby Ejiofor is sure to have some fans inside the Knicks' building for several reasons. He just won college basketball's Center of the Year Award following an impressive campaign that saw him post 16.3 ppg and 7.3 rp, along with an astounding 3.3 "stocks" (steals + blocks) per contest.

His ability to impact shots, impose his physical will on both ends, and be a real offensive rebounding weapon (4.4 per game as a junior, 3.3 per game as a senior) mimics a lot of what Robinson does well. What will ultimately determine his NBA upside is his ability to overcome being a "tweener" with a center's skill set in more of a forward's body (6-foot-7.5 without shoes).

3. Meleek Thomas, PG/SG, Arkansas

If it's a high-upside scorer on the wing New York wants, it needs look no further than Meleek Thomas. Turning just 20 later this summer, Thomas immediately put his offensive prowess on display as a freshman at Arkansas, notching 15.6 ppg. He did so with a scorching three-point shot (41.6%) and elite touch overall, which is what the Knicks need on their bench if Shamet departs.

Thomas still has room to improve as a ball-handler, and he's not much of a threat attacking the basket, but those are things the Knicks are well-equipped to cultivate in the youngster. He could easily slot right in as a spark plug off the bench that the team can rely on to keep leads while the starters get needed rest, and his youth leaves even more territory for him to explore.

2. Henri Veesaar, Center, UNC

Henri Veesaar stands out as likely the best available frontcourt option near where New York is slated to pick. Veesaar is an elite scoring big despite being over seven feet with shoes on, posting 17.0 pgg this past season with 42.6% shooting from deep (on 3.3 attempts per game). Thanks to a 7-foot-2 wingspan, Veesaar is also a glass cleaner (8.7 rpg in 2025-26).

The one area Veesaar leaves plenty to be desired is defensively. His 1.2 blocks per game in 2025-26 were lower than one would hope for his size, and his instincts on that side of the ball could use improving since he's not flying around contesting shots.

However, the defensive development of Karl-Anthony Towns this past season provides hope for Veesaar if he were to arrive in the Big Apple. Having a real offensive threat in the frontcourt on the bench is also an exciting thought that may motivate the Knicks to silo themselves into just getting a Robinson 2.0.

1. Isaiah Evans, SG/SF, Duke

Duke's Isaiah Evans checks a ton of boxes for New York. He's got size at 6-foot-5.5 (without shoes) to help on the wing for years to come, no matter what happens with Shamet or McBride. He has defensive potential after logging nearly the same amount of blocks (25) as steals (27) this past season.

But best of all, Evans is a dangerous shooter who lives operating off the ball. After logging 41.6% on 4.1 attempts from deep as a freshman, Evans upped his attempts to 7.4 this year and still shot 36.1%. This wasn't out of selfishness, but rather doing what Duke needed from him to open up the floor for others, and the fact that he was still effective despite the increased volume shows his skill.

With the Knicks, he'd be able to focus on hitting a few timely shots, much like Shamet did during the playoffs. His effort to get open away from the ball also fits perfectly on a roster that has two elite hubs in Towns and Jalen Brunson, plus playmakers like Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges.