Knicks Have an Enormous Offseason Challenge They Might Not Overcome

The NBA offseason is flying by now that the calendar is just days away from flipping to August. The Knicks' offseason has been busy following a Finals run to remember, but the time for celebration will soon be over as training camp and the preseason will be here in no time. After that, it'll be Ring Night before we know it as the Knicks attempt to defend their title.

Although New York did a masterful job of retaining key pieces earlier this offseason, not everyone from the title run was brought back. The Knicks' frontcourt depth is noticeably thinner after losing Mitchell Robinson (Celtics) and Ariel Hukporti (76ers) in free agency. It doesn't help that they most recently struck out signing then-restricted free agent Moussa Cisse, whose offer sheet was matched by the Mavericks.

The Knicks' center depth has been a huge concern ever since Mitchell Robinson left in free agency. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, the Knicks signed Andre Drummond earlier this month, and his presence will be appreciated, but that's where the depth behind Karl-Anthony Towns ends. With options dwindling, it's beginning to feel like center depth concerns will be a hot topic for the rest of the summer and, potentially, into the 2026-27 NBA regular season.

Knicks might not overcome center depth needs this summer

Watching Robinson and Hukporti walk out the door to join Eastern Conference teams stung, without a doubt.

Robinson has been a beloved fan favorite in New York throughout his career, and while he wasn't always perfect, he constantly left his heart on the court each night. Meanwhile, Hukporti is only 24 years old with his best days potentially ahead of him, as he will be playing in a 76ers jersey alongside LeBron James. Hopefully, he doesn't become a huge 'what-if' for the franchise.

The Knicks now face the frustrating reality that they might begin the season without a legitimate No. 3 center, or perhaps with one they're only lukewarm about. It isn't as if free agency is overflowing with potential help.

Names like Christian Koloko, Tony Bradley and Mason Plumlee won't break the bank, but they aren't exactly needle-movers, either. Dwight Powell and Kevin Love both have injury concerns. There's Nick Richards, too, but the Knicks will likely face steep competition in that department, which could send them back to the drawing board... again.

Nick Richards could provide the Knicks with strong backup center depth, but signing him might be easier said than done. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If no one sparks the Knicks' interest in free agency, Leon Rose & Co. could always wait until a trade opportunity emerges, whether right before the regular season or closer to the trade deadline. For example, the Pelicans will eventually be open to moving one of Karlo Matković or Yves Missi once they have a better idea about their 2026-27 season outlook. A deal with the Bucks for Kel'el Ware would also be welcomed with open arms, although—admittedly—it's a pipe dream at best.

In other words, there's a good chance that the Knicks will have to rely on Towns and Drummond (who turns 33 next month and has missed 61 games in the last two seasons) for most of their center work. At least, to begin the year. More options to add big men—whether via trade or buyout signings—will emerge as the season progresses and the standings shake out. That will require patience, though, as New York might get tested a few times before things improve.

That said, trusting Rose, Brown, and the rest of the Knicks' management and coaching staff paid off last summer. As uninspiring as the team's center depth might seem now, last season proved that the Knicks can never be counted out, no matter what the roster looks like. Hopefully, they can work some magic again to solve this issue before it's too late.