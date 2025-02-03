Lakers Have One Big Reason to Not Worry About LeBron James Requesting a Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers changed everything over the weekend, swapping Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic in a trade that blew up the NBA world. Among the many ripple effects to consider, arguably the biggest is how LeBron James feels about it. He reportedly was not in the know with the trade talks, and stood by like the rest of us as the franchise traded his championship running mate for a generational superstar.
Nobody believes James would be upset at the addition of Doncic but the trade likely lowered the Lakers' chance to win a championship this year; Davis was the best defender on the roster by a long shot and he was traded for a player with significant questions on that end of the court. It led some to wonder if James would ask for a trade in an effort to win one final title. Or even if the Lakers would consider trading him, too, as they shift to building around Doncic rather than LeBron.
Sunday brought a report that The King was not inclined to waive his no-trade clause should Los Angeles be interested in moving him. Then, on Monday, the Los Angeles Times reported the Lakers. have "little to no fear" he'd ask for a trade.
"According to people familiar with the Lakers’ thinking not authorized to speak publicly, the team has little to no fear that James will want to leave via a trade this season," reported Dan Woike. "He can opt out of his contract that’s set to pay him more than $52 million next summer and become an unrestricted free agent, but that’s not an immediate concern for the Lakers."
Furthermore, this belief is buoyed for one big reason: James's son being on the Lakers.
"James has another big reason to stay in Los Angeles, the place where he’s said he hopes to finish his career," said Woike. "Lakers’ wins over the Wizards and Knicks offered a glimpse into how much his priorities have shifted.
"Against Washington on Thursday, the Lakers’ bench erupted in glee as his son, Bronny James, scored a tough bucket while getting fouled. After the play, LeBron James smiled before Rui Hachimura wrapped him in a celebratory headlock. On Saturday, as the Lakers dominated the Knicks, James heard the crowd inside his favorite arena chant, 'We want Bronny,' only for him to play and, for the second straight game, score.
'"It’s probably the greatest thing I’ve ever been a part of,' LeBron James said."
It's pretty solid reasoning. It's true there are other teams more fit for championship contention this season who could acquire James without lowering their title chances. But by pursuing that goal he'd give up the opportunity to play with Bronny James, which he is clearly enjoying to the fullest extent.
The Lakers may not be done making moves before Thursday's trade deadline, but it seems they don't believe James will be part of anything they do in the next few days.