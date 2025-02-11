Lakers to Sign Center Alex Len After Failed Trade for Mark Williams
The Los Angeles Lakers are signing seven-foot Alex Len to the team after the Lakers' failed trade for center Mark Williams, ESPN's Shams Charania reported. Len originally was going to sign with the Indiana Pacers before the Lakers showed interest.
Williams was traded to the Lakers from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for rookie forward Dalton Knecht, forward Cam Reddish and future draft capital before last week's trade deadline, but the deal was rescinded due to "failure to satisfy a condition of the trade." It was later found out that Williams failed his physical because of "multiple issues."
The Hornets later welcomed Williams back to the team, but noted how the Lakers "aggressively pursued" him. The Hornets are looking to dispute the rescinding of the Lakers trade.
The Lakers have been on the hunt for a new center after trading Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Luka Doncic in the blockbuster move earlier this month. Len will look to fill that role. The Lakers will waive forward Christian Wood in order to make room for Len.
Len was waived by the Washington Wizards on Saturday after acquiring him days earlier from the Sacramento Kings in a three-way trade that included Marcus Smart. He planned to sign with the Pacers until the Lakers opportunity came up on Tuesday. He appeared in 36 games for the Kings this year, averaging 1.4 points and 1.8 rebounds in 7.2 minutes.