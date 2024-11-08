Lakers News: Anthony Davis Injury Worse Than Initially Reported
Nine-time Los Angeles Lakers All-Star center/power forward Anthony Davis sat out L.A.'s 131-114 blowout loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night with a left heel injury. In the absence of Davis and starting forward Rui Hachimura, their All-NBA teammate LeBron James was compelled to step up.
The 20-time All-Star forward scored a game-high 39 points on 15-of-24 shooting from the floor (6-of-11 from 3-point land) and 3-of-4 shooting from the foul line, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out six dimes, and swiped one steal in the losing effort. Guards Austin Reaves (19 points) and D'Angelo Russell (12 points, in just 21:33) plus newly-promoted sixth man small forward Cam Reddish (15 points) were L.A.'s only other double-digit scorers.
Backup center Jaxson Hayes started for Davis, scoring eight points while shooting 3-of-6 from the floor and 2-of-2 from the foul line, while grabbing 10 boards. Two-way center Christian Koloko made his first NBA appearance since his 2022-23 rookie season, having recently been cleared by the league to suit up after being on the shelf all of last year with blood clots. He played 13:20, and notched two points and two rebounds.
Now, Shams Charania of ESPN has revealed more on the exact nature of the ailment — and just how long the 6-foot-10 superstar has actually been dealing with it.
"The Lakers are hopeful that Anthony Davis plays on Friday, on ESPN, against the 76ers," Charania said. "This is a nagging foot injury for him, heel injury, that he's been dealing with since the end of last season. Over the summer, [he] played with it in the Olympics. And they're confident — there's nothing structurally wrong there, but [it's] something that he's gonna have to manage, pain tolerance-wise, and they're hopeful that that 24, 48 hours off of that foot will help him going into tomorrow."
Davis, 31, is currently the NBA's leading scorer, so his absence is understandably deeply felt. He's also a 2024 All-Defensive Teamer, and his help around the basket specifically had anchored Los Angeles on that end of the floor. This year, the Kentucky product is averaging 32.6 points on 57.1 percent field goal shooting and 78.6 percent free throw shooting, 11.6 points, 3.0 assists and 1.7 blocks a night.
"[Lakers head coach] JJ Redick said last night that they expect Anthony Davis to try to give it a go on Friday but this is someone who, even without him last night, you struggle," Charania said. "You see this Lakers team really struggle without Anthony Davis. He's been dominant on both ends of the floor. So they're hopeful to get him back in the lineup this weekend."
Should Davis return Friday night against Philadelphia, he'll be playing against former Lakers teammate Andre Drummond in the paint. All-Star Philadelphia center Joel Embiid is currently serving a three-game suspension, and won't be available till next week.
