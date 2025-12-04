Former Lakers Champion Makes Bold Giannis Antetokounmpo Pitch Amid Trade Buzz

Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo sent the NBA world into a frenzy after sources told ESPN's Shams Charania that the two-time MVP and his agent were having conversations with the Bucks about Antetokounmpo's future with the team.

Antetokounmpo had reportedly expressed interest in being traded to the New York Knicks over the offseason before buying into the Bucks' plans to contend for an NBA championship this season. With a 10-13 overall record and a 2-8 record in their last 10 games, the Bucks are at risk of looking incapable of keeping pace with some of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

To make matters worse, Antetokounmpo is expected to miss 2-4 weeks with a right calf strain after suffering an injury in Wednesday night's win over the Detroit Pistons.

Obviously, with the idea of Antetokounmpo finally requesting to be traded from a team that has been his home for the past 13 seasons becoming a reality, fans across the league have begun to fantasize about adding one of the most dominant players of this century to their rosters.

The Los Angeles Lakers could certainly be in the mix to acquire Antetokounmpo if he is made available, although it would take a long list of players and future draft picks to secure the superstar.

If the Lakers are able to trade for Antetokounmpo, former star center Dwight Howard would likely be sitting courtside for his debut after he took to X to try to sway the current Milwaukee Buck out west.

Aye Giannis don’t go trying to play on that calf strain just take your time and get back right Lake Show need you ! — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) December 4, 2025

"Aye Giannis don't go trying to play on that calf strain just take your time and get back right Lake Show need you," Howard posted to X Wednesday evening.

Earlier in the evening, Howard had posted "Giannis, Luka, And Bron," followed by a swarm of fire emojis. The trio Antetokounmpo paired with LeBron James and Luka Doncic would be lethal on the court, particularly if guard Austin Reaves — who has enjoyed his best season as a pro this year — is also still on the roster following a theoretical trade.

Giannis , Luka, And Bron 😮‍💨🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) December 4, 2025

Speculating about adding a superstar to an already contending team is part of what makes the NBA so entertaining, but there are a lot of steps that separate Antetokounmpo's current situation and the world in which he puts on the purple and gold.

Keeping up with Charania's posts on X — and apparently, Howard's — is recommended as updates continue to surface about the Greek Freak.

