Lakers' Anthony Davis Takes Hilarious Shot at LeBron James Following Latest Accolade
Nine-time All-Star Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis got in a tactical dig at his four-time MVP teammate LeBron James.
In a 119-102 victory Friday against the Atlanta Hawks, the 20-time All-NBA combo forward surpassed Hall of Fame former Chicago Bulls shooting guard Michael Jordan by notching a league-record 563rd game with 30 or more points.
In just 30 minutes, James scored 30 points on 13-of-20 shooting from the floor (2-of-5 from long range) and 2-of-2 shooting from the foul line, while dishing out eight assists and pulling down three rebounds. After James hit the 30-point mark, first-year Lakers head coach JJ Redick quickly subbed him out of the game.
"Any time I'm mentioned with any of the greatest, and arguably one of the greatest to ever play the game... I wear 23 because of him... you mention MJ, this is super-duper dope for me," James reflected to gathered reporters after his big night.
The Chicago-born Davis, for his part, lightly tweaked his colleague for his achievement, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.
"Yeah it bothers me," Davis joked. "But it took him seven more seasons [than Jordan]."
Jordan's 562 games with 30 or more points were achieved in just 15 seasons, while James is midway through a league record-tying 22nd.
"I was actually, growing up, I was more of a 'Bron [fan], that was more my era [than Jordan]," the 31-year-old Davis said. He was five when Jordan won his last championship with the Bulls in 1998, and 10 when Jordan retired for the last time following two seasons with the Washington Wizards in 2003. "But I mean that's obviously a hell of an accomplishment. I think he's probably No. 1 in everything at this point. But obviously I've been here long enough to witness so many accomplishments so I'm definitely grateful to be here, and just want to keep stacking [wins]."
For his part, Davis notched an 18-point, 19-rebound double-double, while also chipping in four assists, three steals and three blocks against the Hawks.
James, meanwhile, will have plenty of opportunities left to add to his new solo record of 30-point games. Across 31 contests, the four-time league champ is averaging 24.1 points on .507/.382/.770 shooting splits, 8.9 assists and 7.4 rebounds a night. Not bad for a 40-year-old.
