Bronny James Gets Unexpected Support Over Recent Criticism From Former Lakers Rival
After the Los Angeles Lakers drafted rookie guard Bronny James with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the selection was thrown into a ton of criticism. Despite a poor first season while with the USC Trojans, James decided it was best to pursue his NBA dream.
The son of Lakers superstar LeBron James, James has seen more eyes on his than any other draft pick. He played in the Summer League for Los Angeles and had every moment he was on the court magnified.
Following the conclusion of the summer games, The US Sun reported that an anonymous member of the Lakers summer league team spoke poorly about James. The player said that James was given unfair treatment despite now earning it.
Some members of the NBA, including Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green have come to the defense of James. But now he has received support from a former rival of the Lakers, Paul Pierce.
While appearing on the FS1 show Undisputed, Pierce showed support for James amid all the criticism.
“Bronny got drafted, Knecht got drafted, the rest of y’all: fall in line,” Pierce stated. “They’re developing the draft picks. Y’all just here for…what they call the seat fillers when you go to the awards. … These are seat-fillers talking."
“[Bronny] was drafted, of course they’re going to cater more to him, do more for him. And next time you [say something], put your name on it. These are cats that are going to be training camp invitees, these are cats that’s going to be oversees somewhere, these are cats that’s going to be trying out for the G-League, and there here talking anonymous.”
No matter what James does for the rest of his career, he will be seen as a nepotism selection. However, despite all the criticism aimed at him, James has shown massive poise under the pressure.
His game is a work in progress but if the Lakers are patient, he could become an impactful player at the next level. James is expected to play most of this coming season in the G-League as he develops his game even more.
