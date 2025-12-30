Bill Simmons Urges Lakers to Trade LeBron James in Blockbuster Swap

Could Steph Curry finally get his wish?

More news: Lakers Champ Horace Grant Gets Honest About Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant Era

The longtime Golden State Warriors star has made it no secret that he's wanted to play with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James at some point during their respective careers.

While we saw that come to fruition during the Olympics in Paris, one noteworthy sports personality believes we could see it again where the two team up together on an NBA court.

The Ringer's Bill Simmons is no stranger to coming up with hypothetical NBA trades. It's one of his favorite activities to participate in on his eponymous podcast.

Speaking on Sunday night about the current situation involving the Lakers, Simmons believes that trading James to the Golden State Warriors for Jimmy Butler could be beneficial for both teams.

"LeBron for Jimmy Butler. It feels like a 'for the good of the sport' trade. Just more fun. The Warriors are not fun," Simmons said. "Now you put LeBron on the team with Curry, LeBron [is] reinvigorated. Butler is probably a better fit with Luka [Doncic] and [Austin] Reaves anyway. I think Golden State would do [this trade]. LeBron doesn't really seem like he wants to be on the Lakers."

The salaries would match up in this deal. James will come off the books at the end of this season, and Butler will have one more year remaining at $56.8 million in 2026-27.

More news: How Much Better Would Magic Johnson Make Luka Doncic? Shea Serrano Breaks It Down

Butler will be 37 years of age in that final season. Having said that, as Simmons alluded to, the fit may be cleaner compared to the current iteration featuring James.

Butler, much like Reaves and Doncic, is a very serious and intense competitor. He's not completely reliant on being a ball-dominant player. He's perfectly comfortable being an elite cutter from the baseline and the corners. He's also a far better defender than James at this stage in their respective careers.

Butler in LA

There's a toughness he brings to the table, and despite being somewhat injury-prone, Butler is a known performer during the postseason. As of Dec. 30, Butler is shooting over 41 percent from 3-point range while averaging nearly 20 PPG, five assists per contest, and 5.6 RPG.

Since James has returned to the floor, there's something clearly not right with the Lakers. Whether it be a lack of chemistry or the reality that this team as currenetly constructed is awful defensively, something needs to change.

This could require a waiving of the no-trade clause from James, and if he does indeed want to stay on the West Coast while playing with a fellow future Hall of Famer, this might not be the most farfetched trade idea in the world.

Latest Lakers News

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.