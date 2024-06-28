Dalton Knecht Comments on LeBron James Connection Before Lakers Drafted Him
Dalton Knecht started his collegiate basketball career at the small Northeastern Junior College. Now, he is a first-round draft pick for the 17-time NBA champions, the Los Angeles Lakers.
“Historic,” his father Corey Knecht said after. “I mean they’re, they’re one of the greatest franchises in the NBA. And then you talk about the best, probably, basketball player ever that ever laced up a pair of sneakers, it’s a huge accomplishment for him to be able to go to the Lakers plus to play alongside of LeBron [James].”
James already heard about the new Laker before he was drafted to Los Angeles. He praised the former Tennessee basketball player after he racked up 37 points in an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight loss against Purdue. The newest Laker opened up about what that meant for him.
“I woke up and rolled out of bed and I thought it was fake because tons of people were texting me. I was just like, ‘There’s no way,’” Knecht said. “And when I watched that video, it just brought a smile to my face.”
Throughout Knecht’s collegiate career, he played two seasons for Northern Colorado University following his two-year stint on a Colorado junior college team. He used his fifth year of NCAA eligibility to join Tennessee, who went 27-9 last season. While the Vols were crowned the SEC champions, Knecht led the conference in scoring average (21.67) and ranked second for total points (780).
His standout performance in the SEC made it no surprise that Knecht was drafted in the first round. The Lakers even expected him to be taken before they would get the chance to use their 17th pick on him.
The team had their eyes on Colorado’s Tristan Da Silva, Baylor’s Ja’Kobe Walter and Yves Missi, and Cal’s Jaylon Tyson. When it finally came to be the Lakers’ turn, they realized all four players were available, and unexpectedly, so was Knecht.
Next thing you know, Knecht is a Laker.
