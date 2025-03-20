Damian Lillard Injury Status For Lakers vs Bucks
Will nine-time All-Star Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard suit up against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night?
That's one of the major questions haunting the 38-30 Bucks, who are jockeying for homecourt advantage in the Eastern Conference.
The game has major implications for the Western Conference playoffs, too, as a Lakers loss would clinch the No. 1 seed for the 57-12 Oklahoma City Thunder. Then again, the Thunder are so far ahead of the 45-25 Houston Rockets and 43-25 Lakers that it seems likely they'll become the top seed in the postseason eventually.
Per the league's latest injury report, Lillard is considered probable to suit up against the Lakers as he grapples with a sore right groin. Lillard's fellow nine-time Bucks All-Star, power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, is also considered probable as he deals with a right patella tendinopathy.
Sixth man power forward/center Bobby Portis continues to serve a 25-game suspension after violating the league's drug policy. Reserve center Jericho Sims, who had taken the lion's share of Portis' minutes, is on the shelf for the next four weeks or so with a right thumb UCL sprain.
Backup shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. is considered probable to play through a left patella tendinopathy of his own. Two-way players Jamaree Bouyea and Stanley Umude are both with the Bucks' G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd.
Lillard's absence would prove costly for the Bucks, who otherwise should have a good shot at besting a Lakers squad still missing 21-time All-Star power forward LeBron James, five-time All-NBA First Team guard Luka Doncic, and starting small forward Rui Hachimura.
Doncic's absence is the surprise among those three starters. Per Dave McMenamin of ESPN, the 6-foot-6 pro is dealing with a right ankle sprain.
Lillard, 34, is a major scoring superstar. Through 58 games this season, the 6-foot-2 Weber State product is averaging 24.9 points while slashing .448/.376/.921 shooting splits, 7.1 assists, and 4.7 rebounds a night.
