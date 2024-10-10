Execs Consider Lakers 'Worst Possible Situation' for Bronny James
20-year-old rookie point guard Bronny James is an incredibly raw project for the Los Angeles Lakers, but he'll be dealing with intensive scrutiny nevertheless. That's because the 6-foot-2 former USC Trojan, selected with the No. 55 pick in this past June's 2024 NBA Draft, is the son of 20-time All-NBA Lakers combo forward LeBron James. And he's also playing for the league's premiere franchise, one of the most-watched clubs in the NBA.
Bronny James has struggled to score in the Lakers' first two preseason bouts, averaging just 1.0 points while connecting on 14.3 percent field goal shooting, 1.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 0.5 dimes across 14.7 minutes a game.
According to Baxter Holmes of ESPN, multiple rival front office executives are concerned that Bronny is in the absolute wrong environment to maximize his NBA upside.
"The worst possible situation for him to develop," a Western Conference executive said of Los Angeles.
Bronny James is expected to spend most of his time honing his craft with L.A.'s G League affiliate squad in El Segundo, the South Bay Lakers.
"If I was on the Lakers' staff, I would do anything not to be the one tasked with developing Bronny because he's not going to make tangible progress that will show up in good stat lines or anything," a Eastern Conference executive told Holmes. "Even if you do a good job getting him better, his performance would be a disappointment to the fans. I think it'll be more of a challenge for the team that drafts him than it will be for him."
Bronny James has been a major draw since the Lakers' Summer League run, when he inspired sellout crowds in Las Vegas. He may never become much of a shooter at the NBA level, but he could have the athletic tools to at least turn into a journeyman defender — eventually. But will he be given the time to wait that long?
"He's going to have more resources for a late second-round pick [than anyone] in NBA history, because of LeBron," a West front office executive noted. "He's going to have the best trainer, the best dieticians, the best player development people, the best everybody. Second-rounders are often treated like a dime a dozen. They're not given proper attention. That won't be him. He will have every opportunity. The question is, what does he do with it?"
More Lakers: Stephen A Smith Defends LeBron James, Bronny James Amid Criticism