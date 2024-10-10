Lakers News: Stephen A Smith Defends LeBron James, Bronny James Amid Criticism
Stephen A. Smith has established himself as the most influential sports media personalities in the history of American television. As an analyst and executive producer for ESPN's 'First Take,' Smith has dominated his battle against Fox Sports as his show has been number one in ratings from 2016 to 2023.
Recently Smith had the NBA community in a frenzy after he came to the defense of Lakers' superstar LeBron James after the future hall of famer received backlash for the potential nepotism that took place regarding his son, Bronny James, being drafted to the storied franchise.
“When we think about the NBA and what it has become in the $76 billion, 11-year deal they recently signed with various television networks and streaming operations, I got news for you: Is that possible if it were not for LeBron James?" Smith asked on an episode of his Youtube show.
"You have any idea what LeBron James has done for the game of basketball?… And for him to have his son on the team with him, I got no issues with it whatsoever… LeBron James has earned that."
Smith sharing this sentiment with his viewers shows that he acknowledges the impact that James has had on the NBA over the last 22 seasons. It's clear that the celebrity sports personality knows that Bronny is still a rookie and has things left to prove.
However, Smith feels there should be a level of patience that the basketball community should give him.
"He’s done a lot. He deserves this. Bronny is Bronny, but it ain’t about Bronny, it’s about Bron, as in Lebron... Stand back, fall back, chill the hell out, and let the man do his thing with his son, and let’s see what and how Bronny develops in the years to come."
LeBron James has defied father time as he enters year 22 of his illustrious career and even now he continues to make history. This upcoming season will be the first time in professional basketball history that an active father and son duo will share the court together on the same team.
The backlash the James' family has received for making history together stems from haters who have a disdain for LeBron, not his son, and it will be something that they will continue to overcome.
