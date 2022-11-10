Lakers News: Verified Fake LeBron James Twitter Account Requests Cavaliers Trade

After the world's richest man overpaid to own Twitter, he almost immediately tried to back out the deal. When legally coerced into completing the deal, he began slashing and burning immediately, seemingly without much sense of what made the bird app such a social media hit.

Elon Musk's decision to create an $8 monthly subscription service for the blue check marks on Twitter, previously allocated only to verified public figures who were properly vetted, was a blatant scramble to cover his losses in ad revenue. It predictably stirred up chaos on the platform during its initial unveiling.

As TMZ Sports recounts, a newly verified user posed as LeBron James, imitating his profile handle and images, and claimed he was demanding a trade.

"I am officially requesting a trade," not-LeBron wrote. "Thank you #LakersNation for all the support through the years. Onto big and better things. #ThekidfromAKRON #ImComingHome"

It's understandable. James is pushing himself through a sore left foot, resisting rest to the point of exacerbating the injury in games, seemingly because he knows he is probably the most important player capable of helping the team win some (any?) games in the foreseeable future. Even with James and Anthony Davis mostly available (each player has missed one of the team's first 11 games apiece), the Lakers have staggered to a brutal 2-9 start, good for the 14th seed in the West (mercifully, the Houston Rockets are in full Tank-o-rama for Wembanyama mode already).

To be fair, LeBron James would definitely rather be playing on the Cleveland Cavaliers right now. Unfortunately, after inking his two-year contract extension this season, he is not actually trade-eligible until the start of the 2023-24 season this summer.

In a leaked missive to his remaining employees recently, Musk painted an ominous picture of the company's financial future.