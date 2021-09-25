Footage Surfaces of Lakers' Mini-Camp in Las Vegas

Brief clip was captured at an unknown school gym.

As recently covered, LeBron James organized a team mini-camp in Las Vegas, on the heels of the official training camp.

Grainy footage of the Lakers practicing surfaced on Twitter yesterday. The angle of the video made it seem like the video was taken in secret, perhaps under the bleachers?

As always, the Internet had some fun with it and the roasts were hilarious.

Maybe the author of the video saw the responses, because they uploaded another video soon after that provided much more clarity. Assistant coach David Fizdale can be seen coaching up players like Dwight Howard, Russell Westbrook, and Carmelo Anthony.

Even small snippets like this are sure to make Laker fans giddy with excitement and anticipation for the season to start. Training camp officially starts on Tuesday, September 28.