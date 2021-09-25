September 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Footage Surfaces of Lakers' Mini-Camp in Las Vegas

Footage Surfaces of Lakers' Mini-Camp in Las Vegas

Brief clip was captured at an unknown school gym.
Author:
Publish date:
Brief clip was captured at an unknown school gym.

As recently covered, LeBron James organized a team mini-camp in Las Vegas, on the heels of the official training camp.

Grainy footage of the Lakers practicing surfaced on Twitter yesterday. The angle of the video made it seem like the video was taken in secret, perhaps under the bleachers?

As always, the Internet had some fun with it and the roasts were hilarious.

Maybe the author of the video saw the responses, because they uploaded another video soon after that provided much more clarity. Assistant coach David Fizdale can be seen coaching up players like Dwight Howard, Russell Westbrook, and Carmelo Anthony.

Even small snippets like this are sure to make Laker fans giddy with excitement and anticipation for the season to start. Training camp officially starts on Tuesday, September 28. 

lebronkuz
News

Footage Surfaces of Lakers' Mini-Camp in Las Vegas

1 minute ago
giannis-lebron
News

Lakers News: Giannis Antetokounmpo Considers LeBron is Still the Best

2 hours ago
ADbron
News

Lakers Speculation: Could the Lakers Actually Benefit from the State Vaccine Mandates?

5 hours ago
Russell Westbrook
News

Lakers Russell Westbrook Bringing Leadership According to Bradley Beal and Wizards GM

16 hours ago
USATSI_16154029
News

Rob Pelinka Reveals What Happened With Alex Caruso and the Lakers

Sep 24, 2021
Dwight Howard
News

Lakers News: Dwight Howard Appeared on Celebrity TV Show

Sep 24, 2021
USATSI_13904632
News

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka Reveals What Their Top Offseason Priorities Were

Sep 24, 2021
USATSI_14032108
News

Former NBA Veteran Vince Carter Has Praise For Lakers Roster

Sep 24, 2021