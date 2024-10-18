I was so shocked to hear the Lakers had an offer for me but my so called agent told me lies 😤 same agent that cost me $7mill man I’m glad me & Jeanie cleared that up

I know it’s too late but why not…



I’m in shape 🤷🏾‍♂️ my former teammate that I went to the finals with is the… pic.twitter.com/nDlcyu29um