Lakers News: Former All-Star LeBron James Rivals Belittle Bronny Draft Pick
The Los Angeles Lakers selected one of the more polarizing picks in this year's NBA draft when they drafted former USC guard and son of Lakers superstar LeBron James, Bronny James.
The Lakers selected Bronny with the No. 55 pick in the draft, and the team and the James family have gotten some pushback on the move.
Regardless of the noise, the Lakers believe James will eventually be a key part of the organization. Others view Bronny very differently, especially former NBA All-Stars Gilbert Arenas and Kenyon Martin.
In a recent podcast appearance, Arenas and Martin were mocking the 19-year-old when asked what they expect from him this upcoming season.
Martin first answered by saying, “Show up and work out and work on your game,” Martin said.
However, seconds later, Arenas stood up and started clapping his hands, mocking what he believed the younger James would do from the bench.
“‘Go Daddy, go!” Martin yelled. “‘Go Daddy, go! There my Daddy!'”
Arenas then chimed in to go along with Martin's words.
“‘What you need?'” Arenas mocked. “‘Alright, let me go get you towels, let me get you water.’ … Hey, sit there, learn the plays. Talk to the coach.”
After mocking Bronny, Arenas later said what he really expects from him in his rookie season.
“He’s a second-round pick,” Arenas said. “What you expect? Him to learn, understand. Be cheerful.”
Bronny will start his professional career in the G-Legaue, where he should. Although Bronny shined in the last handful of games in the Las Vegas Summer League, it's clear that he is a work in progress.
Barring massive growth in his game or a heavy number of injuries, Bronny will be in the G League for the majority of his rookie season. Bronny is only 19 years old, but with the proper training and people around him, he could eventually be a key piece to L.A. in the near future.
