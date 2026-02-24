Chris Paul Doesn’t Hesitate When Choosing Between Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Two of the best point guards in the NBA today are without a doubt Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers and reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

It’s safe to say that these two superstars are No. 1 and No. 2 in the point guard category right now, with a healthy debate about which one is better than the other.

Chris Paul Picks Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over Luka Doncic

Although some would pick Doncic in this debate of the league’s best point guard, future Hall of Famer Chris Paul, who recently retired, would go with his former Thunder teammate, as he said on the 7 PM in Brooklyn podcast.

“Shai,” Paul said with no hesitation. … “Loved to be in the gym, he going to do all the work and taking care of his body. And I think that year that we played together, he also started to see that defense matters, right? So you ain't got to be a locked down defender or whatnot, but when you playing defense for your team, your teammates just want to see that the stars actually try, actually try on defense.”

Obviously, Paul is a little biased in this situation, as he did mentor Gilgeous-Alexander when Gilgeous-Alexander was a budding star in Oklahoma City after being traded to the team in the Paul George deal with the Los Angeles Clippers.

However, there are a few things separating these two superstar point guards, with Gilgeous-Alexander being the superior defender, having won an MVP award and the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

With both players being 27 years old and entering their prime in the league, this debate could get interesting in the years to come if Doncic has some success with the Lakers.

Jeff Teague Chimes in on Luka vs. SGA

On his Club 520 podcast, former NBA point guard Jeff Teague also talked about Doncic and Gilgeous-Alexander and shared his take on how both players.

“Luka is super nice,” Teague said of the Lakers' superstar. “I guess I just don’t like how his game compares to everybody else. He is unbelievable at basketball. I feel like he hold the ball, got the ball for so long. Like every time Luka score, it’s like seven on the clock.

“I’m just saying, when I look at SGA and them, it look like a fun brand of basketball, even though he is getting 30 points a game. It don’t look like nobody else can eat. I still see Jalen Willams and Chet [Holmgren] having moments. Even though Austin Reaves and LeBron [James] they who they are. It’s like tough to watch sometimes.”

The debates about Doncic and Gilgeous-Alexander will likely continue to gain steam moving forward and will be an interesting topic of discussion if the Lakers do become a perennial title contender.